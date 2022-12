Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

Current Records: Colorado State 8-5; New Mexico 12-0 The #22 New Mexico Lobos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colorado State Rams and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2019. New Mexico's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Colorado State at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at The Pit. The Lobos are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO