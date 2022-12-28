Read full article on original website
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violationsDon JohnsonDuval County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Westlake II would add more than 500,000 square feet to Westside warehousing
The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for Westlake II, a proposed 503,100-square-foot warehouse in West Jacksonville. Through Westlake Land LLC, Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate proposes to build the speculative Westlake II on 34.94 acres at southwest Directors and Pritchard roads in Westlake Trade Center. Connelly & Wicker Inc....
Jacksonville Daily Record
The top 10 most-clicked Jacksonville Daily Record headlines of 2022
From the home of a former Jaguars quarterback to the sale of a Northeast Florida-based grocery chain, here are the headlines that Jacksonville Daily Record readers clicked on the most in 2022:. 10. Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets sold for $47 million. Published: Dec. 19. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hillwood responds to prospect seeking 30 acres for cold-storage center at Cecil
Dallas-based Hillwood, the city’s master developer at AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center, is working toward a potential 300,000-square-foot freezer-cooler distribution center. In its third-quarter report to the city Office of Economic Development, Hillwood said it received and responded to a preliminary inquiry from a company interested in buying about...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District. Type: 76 residential lots in Seabrook Village Phase I. Seller: Lem Turner Jacksonville Ltd. Type: 37 residential lots in Whisper Creek Phase 9 Unit B. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Florida LP. Seller: Six Mile Creek Investment Group...
Scramblers to Expand in Jacksonville Starting in 2023
Midwestern Breakfast Spot Planning Five Restaurants in the Area
Jacksonville Daily Record
Magnolia Point apartments sold for $37.65 million
Magnolia Point apartments at 7507 Beach Blvd. sold Dec. 28 for $37.65 million. The community is west of Parental Home Road, south of Pottsburg Creek and north of Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road. Simplicity Capital of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, sold the property through Mag Pointe LLC. The buyer is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Top Deals of 2022: USS Orleck arrives
The Navy destroyer arrives in Jacksonville for its new mission as a museum. Escorted by a fireboat and witnessed by a crowd along the St. Johns River Downtown, the USS Orleck arrived in Jacksonville on March 26. The decommissioned Cold War-era Navy destroyer is tied up along the Northbank Riverwalk...
Arlington apartment complex has final day to fix residents’ issues before city inspection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the last day for the owners of the Miramar Apartments in Arlington to fix residents’ complaints, including leaking roofs and broken windows not being repaired. It’s a story Action News Jax first told you about last month. Since then the city of...
Jacksonville city offices and facilities closed for New Year’s holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has put together a list of government buildings and facilities that will be closed over the New Year’s holiday. These city government offices and services will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023. Closures include:. City Hall at St. James, 117 W....
JFRD: No one hurt in house fire in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured a house fire in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday morning. Crews responded to the 5200 block of Fredericksburg Avenue at 9:25 a.m. JFRD said the fire started in the kitchen and firefighters are removing damaged items...
Jacksonville Daily Record
IEM Manufacturing expanding in NorthPoint, adding 300 jobs
Industrial Electric Manufacturing, which designs and makes electrical distribution and control systems, is expanding into NorthPoint Building 7 in NorthPoint Industrial Park and intends to add 300 jobs. It currently has about 400 manufacturing and support employees in the nearby NorthPoint Building 3 it occupied in July. “IEM is investing...
Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1
Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
Jacksonville ranked 2nd by Forbes for 'Best Places to Live in Florida'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's easy living here in the Bold City. With great beaches, waterways and a melting pot of culture, it's no secret that our city is truly one-of-a-kind. Forbes thinks so too. The outlet recently recognized Jacksonville as the second 'Best Place to Live in Florida'. Tampa...
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
thejaxsonmag.com
Walkable Streets: Myrtle Avenue
Aerial and locator map of Durkeeville in 1943. The red lines represent the neighborhood’s streetcar routes that operated from 1903 to 1936. Myrtle Avenue largely owes its existence to the establishment of the Colored Man’s Railroad following the Great Fire of 1901. On August 22, 1903, the North Jacksonville Street Railway, Town and Improvement Company began streetcar service to Jacksonville’s Black population. Organized by several prominent members of Jacksonville’s Black community (R. R. Robinson, H. Mason, F. C. Eleves, Walter P. Mucklow, George E. Ross and Frank P. McDermott), the streetcar system became known as “The Colored Man’s Railroad.” Hundreds came out for the system’s grand opening ceremony to ride on cars operated with black motormen and conductors.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Top Newsmakers of 2022: T.K. Waters
He became Duval County’s second Black sheriff after winning a runoff election in November and runs again in March 2023. T.K. Waters became the second Black sheriff elected in Duval County history in November after defeating retired Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton by more than 10 points. Jacksonville University Public...
Southern Roots Filling Station announces closure months after facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Riverside restaurant that was facing a potential 400% increase in rent this summer is set to close its doors on Saturday, the owners announced on social media. Action News Jax first told you in August about how Southern Roots Filling Station owner Juan Pablo Salvat...
Clay County New Year’s Eve: Best spots to watch fireworks
New Year's Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31 and there are several large fireworks displays scheduled near Clay County for residents to attend free of charge. New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations will occur the night of Dec. 31 (Saturday).Photo byBryan LopezonUnsplash.
