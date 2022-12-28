ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Westlake II would add more than 500,000 square feet to Westside warehousing

The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for Westlake II, a proposed 503,100-square-foot warehouse in West Jacksonville. Through Westlake Land LLC, Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate proposes to build the speculative Westlake II on 34.94 acres at southwest Directors and Pritchard roads in Westlake Trade Center. Connelly & Wicker Inc....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The top 10 most-clicked Jacksonville Daily Record headlines of 2022

From the home of a former Jaguars quarterback to the sale of a Northeast Florida-based grocery chain, here are the headlines that Jacksonville Daily Record readers clicked on the most in 2022:. 10. Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets sold for $47 million. Published: Dec. 19. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hillwood responds to prospect seeking 30 acres for cold-storage center at Cecil

Dallas-based Hillwood, the city’s master developer at AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center, is working toward a potential 300,000-square-foot freezer-cooler distribution center. In its third-quarter report to the city Office of Economic Development, Hillwood said it received and responded to a preliminary inquiry from a company interested in buying about...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District. Type: 76 residential lots in Seabrook Village Phase I. Seller: Lem Turner Jacksonville Ltd. Type: 37 residential lots in Whisper Creek Phase 9 Unit B. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Florida LP. Seller: Six Mile Creek Investment Group...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Magnolia Point apartments sold for $37.65 million

Magnolia Point apartments at 7507 Beach Blvd. sold Dec. 28 for $37.65 million. The community is west of Parental Home Road, south of Pottsburg Creek and north of Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road. Simplicity Capital of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, sold the property through Mag Pointe LLC. The buyer is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Deals of 2022: USS Orleck arrives

The Navy destroyer arrives in Jacksonville for its new mission as a museum. Escorted by a fireboat and witnessed by a crowd along the St. Johns River Downtown, the USS Orleck arrived in Jacksonville on March 26. The decommissioned Cold War-era Navy destroyer is tied up along the Northbank Riverwalk...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

IEM Manufacturing expanding in NorthPoint, adding 300 jobs

Industrial Electric Manufacturing, which designs and makes electrical distribution and control systems, is expanding into NorthPoint Building 7 in NorthPoint Industrial Park and intends to add 300 jobs. It currently has about 400 manufacturing and support employees in the nearby NorthPoint Building 3 it occupied in July. “IEM is investing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Walkable Streets: Myrtle Avenue

Aerial and locator map of Durkeeville in 1943. The red lines represent the neighborhood’s streetcar routes that operated from 1903 to 1936. Myrtle Avenue largely owes its existence to the establishment of the Colored Man’s Railroad following the Great Fire of 1901. On August 22, 1903, the North Jacksonville Street Railway, Town and Improvement Company began streetcar service to Jacksonville’s Black population. Organized by several prominent members of Jacksonville’s Black community (R. R. Robinson, H. Mason, F. C. Eleves, Walter P. Mucklow, George E. Ross and Frank P. McDermott), the streetcar system became known as “The Colored Man’s Railroad.” Hundreds came out for the system’s grand opening ceremony to ride on cars operated with black motormen and conductors.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Newsmakers of 2022: T.K. Waters

He became Duval County’s second Black sheriff after winning a runoff election in November and runs again in March 2023. T.K. Waters became the second Black sheriff elected in Duval County history in November after defeating retired Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton by more than 10 points. Jacksonville University Public...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

