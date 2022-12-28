Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hillwood responds to prospect seeking 30 acres for cold-storage center at Cecil
Dallas-based Hillwood, the city’s master developer at AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center, is working toward a potential 300,000-square-foot freezer-cooler distribution center. In its third-quarter report to the city Office of Economic Development, Hillwood said it received and responded to a preliminary inquiry from a company interested in buying about...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Westlake II would add more than 500,000 square feet to Westside warehousing
The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for Westlake II, a proposed 503,100-square-foot warehouse in West Jacksonville. Through Westlake Land LLC, Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate proposes to build the speculative Westlake II on 34.94 acres at southwest Directors and Pritchard roads in Westlake Trade Center. Connelly & Wicker Inc....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Renaissance at Strawberry Creek, 7557 Arlington Expressway, contractor is JC Commercial Construction Inc., 13 permits for railing alterations, $26,000. Dunkin’, 11657 Beach Blvd., contractor is C.W. Hayes Construction Co., 2,360 square feet, renovation, $452,815. Stores, Mercantile. Pet Supermarket, 6999 Merrill Road, No. 3, contractor is R.E. Crawford Construction LLC,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Magnolia Point apartments sold for $37.65 million
Magnolia Point apartments at 7507 Beach Blvd. sold Dec. 28 for $37.65 million. The community is west of Parental Home Road, south of Pottsburg Creek and north of Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road. Simplicity Capital of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, sold the property through Mag Pointe LLC. The buyer is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District. Type: 76 residential lots in Seabrook Village Phase I. Seller: Lem Turner Jacksonville Ltd. Type: 37 residential lots in Whisper Creek Phase 9 Unit B. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Florida LP. Seller: Six Mile Creek Investment Group...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Top Deals of 2022: TIAA Bank sold
The purchase by a group of investment funds means the financial institution will have a new name in 2023. Five years after financial services company TIAA acquired Jacksonville-based EverBank Financial Corp., the company announced a deal to sell the bank to a group of investment funds. TIAA merged EverBank with...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Top Deals of 2022: Black Knight to ICE
The owner of the NYSE agrees to buy the mortgage processing firm for $13.1 billion. Black Knight Inc.’s main business, providing processing services for mortgage lenders, has been in Jacksonville for 60 years under several different owners, and it will likely change hands again in 2023. Intercontinental Exchange Inc....
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1
Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
Southern Roots Filling Station announces closure months after facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Riverside restaurant that was facing a potential 400% increase in rent this summer is set to close its doors on Saturday, the owners announced on social media. Action News Jax first told you in August about how Southern Roots Filling Station owner Juan Pablo Salvat...
WCJB
Lake City’s largest employer negotiates with city council in leasing dispute
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are deciding what to do with the city’s largest private employer. HAECO Aviation Services and the city are in a lease dispute over the company’s use of the Lake City Airport. The “base rate” the company pays to the city...
Jacksonville city offices and facilities closed for New Year’s holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has put together a list of government buildings and facilities that will be closed over the New Year’s holiday. These city government offices and services will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023. Closures include:. City Hall at St. James, 117 W....
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Top Deals of 2022: USS Orleck arrives
The Navy destroyer arrives in Jacksonville for its new mission as a museum. Escorted by a fireboat and witnessed by a crowd along the St. Johns River Downtown, the USS Orleck arrived in Jacksonville on March 26. The decommissioned Cold War-era Navy destroyer is tied up along the Northbank Riverwalk...
Arlington apartment complex has final day to fix residents’ issues before city inspection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the last day for the owners of the Miramar Apartments in Arlington to fix residents’ complaints, including leaking roofs and broken windows not being repaired. It’s a story Action News Jax first told you about last month. Since then the city of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The top 10 most-clicked Jacksonville Daily Record headlines of 2022
From the home of a former Jaguars quarterback to the sale of a Northeast Florida-based grocery chain, here are the headlines that Jacksonville Daily Record readers clicked on the most in 2022:. 10. Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets sold for $47 million. Published: Dec. 19. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company...
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ found
Little Saigon Cafe, 1975 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Dec. 15 after inspectors found “evidence of vermin and rodent activity.”. The restaurant reopened on the morning of Dec. 17 after the high priority violations were corrected. High priority violations are deemed the most severe.
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Scramblers to Expand in Jacksonville Starting in 2023
Midwestern Breakfast Spot Planning Five Restaurants in the Area
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Roots Filling Station to close Dec. 31
Southern Roots Filling Station, a vegan restaurant and coffee shop in Riverside, is closing permanently Jan. 1, the restaurant announced Dec. 27 on its Facebook page. The restaurant is at 1275 King St. Action News Jax reported in August that restaurant owner Juan Pablo Salvat was facing a 400% rent...
