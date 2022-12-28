ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hillwood responds to prospect seeking 30 acres for cold-storage center at Cecil

Dallas-based Hillwood, the city’s master developer at AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center, is working toward a potential 300,000-square-foot freezer-cooler distribution center. In its third-quarter report to the city Office of Economic Development, Hillwood said it received and responded to a preliminary inquiry from a company interested in buying about...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Westlake II would add more than 500,000 square feet to Westside warehousing

The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for Westlake II, a proposed 503,100-square-foot warehouse in West Jacksonville. Through Westlake Land LLC, Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate proposes to build the speculative Westlake II on 34.94 acres at southwest Directors and Pritchard roads in Westlake Trade Center. Connelly & Wicker Inc....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Renaissance at Strawberry Creek, 7557 Arlington Expressway, contractor is JC Commercial Construction Inc., 13 permits for railing alterations, $26,000. Dunkin’, 11657 Beach Blvd., contractor is C.W. Hayes Construction Co., 2,360 square feet, renovation, $452,815. Stores, Mercantile. Pet Supermarket, 6999 Merrill Road, No. 3, contractor is R.E. Crawford Construction LLC,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Magnolia Point apartments sold for $37.65 million

Magnolia Point apartments at 7507 Beach Blvd. sold Dec. 28 for $37.65 million. The community is west of Parental Home Road, south of Pottsburg Creek and north of Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road. Simplicity Capital of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, sold the property through Mag Pointe LLC. The buyer is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District. Type: 76 residential lots in Seabrook Village Phase I. Seller: Lem Turner Jacksonville Ltd. Type: 37 residential lots in Whisper Creek Phase 9 Unit B. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Florida LP. Seller: Six Mile Creek Investment Group...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Deals of 2022: TIAA Bank sold

The purchase by a group of investment funds means the financial institution will have a new name in 2023. Five years after financial services company TIAA acquired Jacksonville-based EverBank Financial Corp., the company announced a deal to sell the bank to a group of investment funds. TIAA merged EverBank with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Deals of 2022: Black Knight to ICE

The owner of the NYSE agrees to buy the mortgage processing firm for $13.1 billion. Black Knight Inc.’s main business, providing processing services for mortgage lenders, has been in Jacksonville for 60 years under several different owners, and it will likely change hands again in 2023. Intercontinental Exchange Inc....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Deals of 2022: USS Orleck arrives

The Navy destroyer arrives in Jacksonville for its new mission as a museum. Escorted by a fireboat and witnessed by a crowd along the St. Johns River Downtown, the USS Orleck arrived in Jacksonville on March 26. The decommissioned Cold War-era Navy destroyer is tied up along the Northbank Riverwalk...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The top 10 most-clicked Jacksonville Daily Record headlines of 2022

From the home of a former Jaguars quarterback to the sale of a Northeast Florida-based grocery chain, here are the headlines that Jacksonville Daily Record readers clicked on the most in 2022:. 10. Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets sold for $47 million. Published: Dec. 19. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location

Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Roots Filling Station to close Dec. 31

Southern Roots Filling Station, a vegan restaurant and coffee shop in Riverside, is closing permanently Jan. 1, the restaurant announced Dec. 27 on its Facebook page. The restaurant is at 1275 King St. Action News Jax reported in August that restaurant owner Juan Pablo Salvat was facing a 400% rent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy