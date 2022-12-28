The new year is kicking off with a bang atThrasher-Horne Center. Take out your calendars, January and February are packed with events at the Orange Park venue. The King lives on in theElvis in Concert the Story of the King show. There’s only one performance so if you miss the king in Orange Park, you’ll have to go to Graceland to check him out. Look out for leather, glitz and glamour on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30. The show stars Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath. Tickets start at $25.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO