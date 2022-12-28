Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violationsDon JohnsonDuval County, FL
Orange Park High School student arrested for second sexual battery charge, family speaks outZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Suspect still at large after fatal shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association, police sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
IEM Manufacturing expanding in NorthPoint, adding 300 jobs
Industrial Electric Manufacturing, which designs and makes electrical distribution and control systems, is expanding into NorthPoint Building 7 in NorthPoint Industrial Park and intends to add 300 jobs. It currently has about 400 manufacturing and support employees in the nearby NorthPoint Building 3 it occupied in July. “IEM is investing...
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Southern Roots Filling Station announces closure months after facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Riverside restaurant that was facing a potential 400% increase in rent this summer is set to close its doors on Saturday, the owners announced on social media. Action News Jax first told you in August about how Southern Roots Filling Station owner Juan Pablo Salvat...
Jacksonville ranked 2nd by Forbes for 'Best Places to Live in Florida'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's easy living here in the Bold City. With great beaches, waterways and a melting pot of culture, it's no secret that our city is truly one-of-a-kind. Forbes thinks so too. The outlet recently recognized Jacksonville as the second 'Best Place to Live in Florida'. Tampa...
Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1
Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
'It's an embarrassment' | Hundreds of jobs at risk with Lake City's largest employer in contract dispute with city
LAKE CITY, Fla. — HAECO is an aerospace company that works alongside airlines like United and Spirit. It is Lake City economy's bread and butter - 12,000 people live in Lake City, more than 600 of them work here. Those employees want to see city leaders do whatever it...
HCA Florida Middleburg Emergency opens
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital opened its $14.4 million HCA Florida Middleburg Emergency facility at 2560 Blanding Blvd. near Everett Avenue on Dec. 28. The full-service emergency care facility is 10,820 square feet with 11 patient rooms, imaging and lab services. It is open 24 hours daily to serve Middleburg, Lake Asbury, Green Cove Springs and Penney Farms residents.
St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14
St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
Scramblers to Expand in Jacksonville Starting in 2023
Midwestern Breakfast Spot Planning Five Restaurants in the Area
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries
Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable. This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.
Floor collapses at North Jacksonville warehouse, no one hurt, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one was hurt after a floor collapsed at a warehouse in North Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon. Special Operations and Technical Rescue teams with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to 1 Imeson Park Boulevard, as it was originally believed that the building had collapsed.
Residents at Jacksonville motel shocked after owner sells property without giving them notice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents at a Days Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville are on edge after they say they paid the owner of the property their rent money last week. Shortly after that they were told the property was sold to new ownership. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Commercial fire in Fernandina Beach
Fire at WestRock Units observed industrial equipment ablaze at West Rock paper mill. (City of Fernandina Beach)
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violations
Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, 3985 Hunt Club Road, was cited for 22 violations during a Dec. 20 restaurant inspection by state inspectors. The private, member-owned country club had five high priority violations, the most severe.
What was that unusual cloud at sunrise along the First Coast?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday morning at sunrise in the eastern sky of the First Coast it looked like someone with an absurdly large pen signed a doctors signature in our sky in cursive. A swirl pattern of clouds was seen reflecting off the rising sun over the ocean. What was it?
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville
Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
San Marco Theatre closing, staff says ‘the movie industry has seen dramatic changes since COVID’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The San Marco Theatre first opened its doors in 1938. For 84 and a half years, it stood the test of time. “I mean honestly, like look at it. It’s an iconic build,” said visitor Michelle Vidal. “The architecture is absolutely beautiful,” she added....
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation
Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Top Deals of 2022: TIAA Bank sold
The purchase by a group of investment funds means the financial institution will have a new name in 2023. Five years after financial services company TIAA acquired Jacksonville-based EverBank Financial Corp., the company announced a deal to sell the bank to a group of investment funds. TIAA merged EverBank with...
