Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

IEM Manufacturing expanding in NorthPoint, adding 300 jobs

Industrial Electric Manufacturing, which designs and makes electrical distribution and control systems, is expanding into NorthPoint Building 7 in NorthPoint Industrial Park and intends to add 300 jobs. It currently has about 400 manufacturing and support employees in the nearby NorthPoint Building 3 it occupied in July. “IEM is investing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

HCA Florida Middleburg Emergency opens

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital opened its $14.4 million HCA Florida Middleburg Emergency facility at 2560 Blanding Blvd. near Everett Avenue on Dec. 28. The full-service emergency care facility is 10,820 square feet with 11 patient rooms, imaging and lab services. It is open 24 hours daily to serve Middleburg, Lake Asbury, Green Cove Springs and Penney Farms residents.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14

St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location

Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville

Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Deals of 2022: TIAA Bank sold

The purchase by a group of investment funds means the financial institution will have a new name in 2023. Five years after financial services company TIAA acquired Jacksonville-based EverBank Financial Corp., the company announced a deal to sell the bank to a group of investment funds. TIAA merged EverBank with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

