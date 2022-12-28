ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westlake II would add more than 500,000 square feet to Westside warehousing

The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for Westlake II, a proposed 503,100-square-foot warehouse in West Jacksonville. Through Westlake Land LLC, Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate proposes to build the speculative Westlake II on 34.94 acres at southwest Directors and Pritchard roads in Westlake Trade Center. Connelly & Wicker Inc....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

