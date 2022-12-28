Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
247Sports
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC holds first practice at AT&T Stadium after visit to Scottish Rite Hospital
USC got its first taste of AT&T Stadium as it prepares for the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, which will pit the No. 10 Trojans (11-2) against No. 16 Tulane (11-2, American Athletic Conference champions). "It's a big venue. It's a big stage," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday...
Derrick Bivens’ Billionaire Burger Boyz Featured at Los Angeles Rams Training Facility
The Los Angeles Rams website has started featuring Black-owned companies doing business at the training facility of the NFL team this season. The latest one being spotlighted belongs to executive chef and owner Derrick Bivens, who operates the Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant. During the interview with TheRams.com,...
KULR8
Carroll men's basketball unable to participate at Westmont Classic due to travel issues
HELENA — Due to nationwide airline shutdowns, the Carroll men's basketball team will not be able to travel to Santa Barbara, California, for the Westmont Classic in which they were scheduled to participate in this week. The games Westmont College and Vanguard University are canceled and will not be...
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
USC associate director of sports performance leaves for North Texas Mean Green
North Texas and new head coach Eric Morris are set to hire Bryan Kegans as their new head strength coach, per Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle in Texas. Kegans served this season as the associate director of football sports performance at USC. He previously spent time at Guyer High School in Denton.
Look: UCLA commit Sebastian Mack, 4-star center Tee Bartlett lead Coronado (Nevada) to Holiday Classic win
SAN DIEGO - Two of the best high school basketball players in Nevada, Sebastian Mack and Tee Bartlett, dominated in Coronado's 81-51 win over Fairfax (California) in the National Division of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports. Mack, a 6-foot-4 UCLA ...
Why the Sacramento Kings celebrate wins with a 1,000 watt laser victory beam
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anyone who has been downtown during the last couple months after a Sacramento Kings victory has probably seen a bright purple beam shining in the night sky. It's something that has captivated the city of Sacramento and Kings fans near and far. After every Kings victory,...
Torrey Pines Holiday Classic: Live updates, recaps from Day 3 of National Division
SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Follow for live updates from the third day of the National Division below. (See video highlights above from JJ Taylor's 35-point performance against Monterey Trail). The final two games of the day are semifinal contests. - Lead photo by Steven Silva (of St. John's guard ...
Classic at Damien boys basketball tournament: Live updates, recaps from first round of Platinum Division
Platinum Division action in the 112-team and sixth edition of The Classic at Damien, one of the top boys high school basketball events in the region, tipped off on Tuesday at Damien High School
BRO Exclusive: Dylan Andrews Talks Adjusting to College, Why He Picked UCLA, and More
UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his reasons for picking UCLA, the biggest adjustments so far, comparisons to Darren Collison, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
Elijah Paige could be USC's Day 1 starter on the offensive line next season
Rated the nation’s No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, Elijah Paige accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process. The Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) prospect de-committed from Notre Dame and picked USC in October. The offers Paige received included Notre Dame, Auburn, Miami, Michigan,...
USC basketball is in the mix for one of its first 2024 targets
Class of 2024 five-star Baltimore native Bryson Tucker has had a great start to his junior season for IMG Academy in Florida. The five schools that have reached out the most to him are: Michigan State, Duke, Indiana, Auburn and the USC Trojans. Bryson Tucker is a versatile, athletic wing...
Sean McVay says facing former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will be 'a great challenge'
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has had a wildly successful career as the lead decision-maker for his football team since 2017 and will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 against a former member of his staff in Brandon Staley. The highly anticipated intracity matchup is sure to be a momentous occasion for both teams and will decide which of Los Angeles’ two teams reign supreme in the 2022 season.
