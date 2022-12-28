ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BRO Exclusive: Dylan Andrews Talks Adjusting to College, Why He Picked UCLA, and More

UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his reasons for picking UCLA, the biggest adjustments so far, comparisons to Darren Collison, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay says facing former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will be 'a great challenge'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has had a wildly successful career as the lead decision-maker for his football team since 2017 and will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 against a former member of his staff in Brandon Staley. The highly anticipated intracity matchup is sure to be a momentous occasion for both teams and will decide which of Los Angeles’ two teams reign supreme in the 2022 season.

