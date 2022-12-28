Coroner identifies 29-year-old man killed in Christmas Eve crash in Fresno County

A man killed Saturday when he crashed into a Fresno County canal was identified by the Fresno County Coroner Tuesday as Jarod Elsdon, 29, of Firebaugh.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash took place as Elsdon was northbound on Highway 33, north of Bass Avenue, in Mendota. At about 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, his Jeep left the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail. The vehicle continued into the canal, overturned, and was almost completely submerged.

Elsdon was not able to escape from the water.

The CHP initially incorrectly Edsdon’s city of residence but later confirmed the 29-year-old man lived in Firebaugh. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday.