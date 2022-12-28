ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Coroner identifies 29-year-old man killed in Christmas Eve crash in Fresno County

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOgv2_0jwDFdj100

A man killed Saturday when he crashed into a Fresno County canal was identified by the Fresno County Coroner Tuesday as Jarod Elsdon, 29, of Firebaugh.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash took place as Elsdon was northbound on Highway 33, north of Bass Avenue, in Mendota. At about 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, his Jeep left the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail. The vehicle continued into the canal, overturned, and was almost completely submerged.

Elsdon was not able to escape from the water.

The CHP initially incorrectly Edsdon’s city of residence but later confirmed the 29-year-old man lived in Firebaugh. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County

On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 99 Near Keyes Road

On the early morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal solo car crash near Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on southbound SR-99 just north of Keyes Road, according to investigators. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Crash Near...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Coarsegold Mother & 6-Year-Old Son, Possibly in Fresno on Christmas Eve

December 28, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing adult woman and her juvenile son. 35-year-old Ashley Rose Teuton and her 6-year-old son Dylan Lucas Teuton left their Coarsegold residence on Seminole Dr. on Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at around 4:00 P.M. to drive to the Manchester Mall in Fresno. Ashley contacted family members shortly before 6:00 P.M. on Monday, December 26 and has not been seen or heard from by their family since. Her most recent location is unknown but is believed to be Fresno.
COARSEGOLD, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
TURLOCK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
MENDOTA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County

On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 dead after rollover crash in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men have died after a rollover crash in Kings County. Officers say the two men are military personnel. CHP officers were called out around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning for reports of a crash just outside of Lemoore on Highway 198, west of Highway 41.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
304
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy