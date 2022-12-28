ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Why Did the Taliban Welcome This Woman to Afghanistan With Big Smiles?

The Taliban government in Afghanistan welcomed a woman-led delegation from Pakistan this Tuesday to talk about boosting their economy. Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is one of Islamabad’s most seasoned diplomats, and while Afghan women can’t show their hair on Kabul’s streets and many girls are banned from school, Khar, and her windswept hair, was warmly welcomed by a Taliban delegation on the tarmac. They didn’t shake hands, but did make eye contact and smiled at one of Pakistan’s most powerful women.
The Associated Press

Officials say Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s special forces raided a police center in a remote northwestern district on Tuesday and killed 33 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban who earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, the country’s defense minister said. Before the rescue operation, the Taliban...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Associated Press

Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul. The country’s Taliban rulers a day earlier ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it. Journalists saw Taliban forces outside four Kabul universities Wednesday. The forces stopped some women from entering, while allowing others to go in and finish their work. They also tried to prevent any photography, filming and protests from taking place. Rahimullah Nadeem, a spokesman for Kabul University, confirmed that classes for female students had stopped. He said some women were allowed to enter the campus for paperwork and administrative reasons, and that four graduation ceremonies were held Wednesday.
The Independent

Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities

The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
The Jewish Press

U.S. Challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council While Two Longtime Israel Critics Say Farewell

(JNS) A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and “Palestinian” terrorists.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Former US Diplomats Call on Biden to Withhold Military Aid and Cooperation with Israel

Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
Albany Herald

Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees

At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work. "We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," aid...

