Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
Fox 59
Indiana thaws out ahead of New Year weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s temperatures were below average for a fifth consecutive day, but substantial warming is on the horizon. We’re used to seeing colder weather this time of year, but high temperatures have been well below our average in the upper 30s. Luckily, the cold air will not last long as our weather pattern remains active. Southerly wind has been present across a broad area of the Central US and the air is warming as a result. Wednesday will benefit from the wind and a partly to mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb into the mid 40s! One word of caution however… the day will begin with a freezing fog, so watch out for slick spots before the sun comes out.
Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
COVID hospitalizations in seniors rising, respiratory viruses remain high ahead of NYE
INDIANAPOLIS — "We have a lot of respiratory virus season left, so go out and do those things to prevent it because we don't know which direction these numbers are going to go," said Dr. Christopher Belcher, infection prevention medical director at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital. Christmas holiday...
Suspect in custody in Idaho murder investigation
Nearly seven weeks after four University of Idaho students were killed, and after 19,000 tips in a quadruple-murder investigation that drew nationwide attention, Idaho authorities announced Friday the arrest of a 28-year-old Ph.D. criminology student. Correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites January 2023
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616. *This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households. Friday, January 6, 2023 – St. Joseph County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last....
Indiana flu death total increases to 73 for the year
There have been 73 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 64 deaths last week.
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
Judge rules suspect in Colorado voting machine tampering case is incompetent
A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
Operation Warm: Free winter coats to kids in need
Many children do not have access to warm clothing in the winter. Now one organization is marking an incredible milestone: the delivery of its five millionth free coat to a child in need. Correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on the Pennsylvania non-profit Operation Warm, now in its 24th year.
Florida teacher holds dance-off with her eighth-grade student during an exam break
Eighth-grade teacher Yolanda Turner stole the show at her Florida school for dueling it out with one of her students during an impromptu dance off in the cafeteria.
wfyi.org
Holcomb excited by lawmakers' willingness to put more money into READI program
Indiana lawmakers appear poised to put significant money into another round of economic development projects. That would mean more dollars for the READI program, which aims to improve quality of life to help attract and retain workers. The first round of READI grants – $500 million, all in federal stimulus...
At least 82 children in Ohio infected with measles, more than half of whom are unvaccinated babies and toddlers
Measles is spreading among children in Ohio two months after cases were first detected. As of Wednesday morning, there are at least 82 cases of measles in central Ohio, officials said, all of which are children. Columbus Public Health first announced an investigation into the outbreak on Nov. 9 after...
Keystone Pipeline back up and running after oil spill in rural Kansas creek
A damaged section of the Keystone Pipeline that spewed about 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek has been repaired, Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy announced Thursday. "After completing repairs, inspections and testing we proceeded with a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, safely returning the Keystone Pipeline to...
Plastic surgery provider faces federal lawsuit over allegedly posting fake reviews
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
