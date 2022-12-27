ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Thursday

A little drizzle today, a lot of rain tomorrow, and lingering showers Saturday. Rain should have stopped falling by the time the Ball is falling in Times Square. First round of rain could bring up to an inch of precipitation from Indy southward. The next wave into central Indiana brings...
INDIANA STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pansy in Indiana (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow pansy in Indiana, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pansy is not as easy as it seems. pansy are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana thaws out ahead of New Year weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s temperatures were below average for a fifth consecutive day, but substantial warming is on the horizon. We’re used to seeing colder weather this time of year, but high temperatures have been well below our average in the upper 30s. Luckily, the cold air will not last long as our weather pattern remains active. Southerly wind has been present across a broad area of the Central US and the air is warming as a result. Wednesday will benefit from the wind and a partly to mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb into the mid 40s! One word of caution however… the day will begin with a freezing fog, so watch out for slick spots before the sun comes out.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Suspect in custody in Idaho murder investigation

Nearly seven weeks after four University of Idaho students were killed, and after 19,000 tips in a quadruple-murder investigation that drew nationwide attention, Idaho authorities announced Friday the arrest of a 28-year-old Ph.D. criminology student. Correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
MOSCOW, ID
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites January 2023

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616. *This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households. Friday, January 6, 2023 – St. Joseph County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last....
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Judge rules suspect in Colorado voting machine tampering case is incompetent

A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Operation Warm: Free winter coats to kids in need

Many children do not have access to warm clothing in the winter. Now one organization is marking an incredible milestone: the delivery of its five millionth free coat to a child in need. Correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on the Pennsylvania non-profit Operation Warm, now in its 24th year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
