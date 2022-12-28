No. 7: Nipomo softball, Arroyo Grande water polo team earn Central Section divisional titles

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Dos Pueblos High Quarterback Ryan Marsh Selected to Play in Dream All-American Bowl
Dos Pueblos High quarterback Ryan Marsh has been selected to play in the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place on December 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. After rigorous review from the Dream All-American Bowl selection committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a weekend long event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide platform. Dream All-American Bowl showcases some of the nation’s best senior and underclassmen athletes.
New Times
Proof and Gather's Kaitlin Munoz launches two bakeries on the Central Coast
Kaitlin Munoz has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. A little more than a year ago, she relocated her fledgling Proof and Gather Baking Company from a registered cottage food kitchen in Lompoc to a larger-scale commercial kitchen in San Luis Obispo. Her stated long-term goal at the time...
New Times
SLO County says wait to skate Nipomo's new skate park
Excitement is building for Nipomo's skaters anxiously awaiting the opening of the town's long-discussed skate park. The San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Department issued an alert on Dec. 21 declaring that the not-yet-completed skate park is being damaged by local skaters who were using it before the site was ready. Parks and Rec urged the public to wait.
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There's something "cooking" in Santa Ynez. And you won't find it at most restaurants. It's sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. "It's called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto
kcbx.org
"Our music has just blown up": San Luis Obispo band Próxima Parada goes viral
The past couple of weeks have been a whirlwind for the San Luis Obispo-based band Próxima Parada. Vocalist and rhythm guitarist Nick Larson was out with his friend on a typical Friday night, when he received a text that would change the trajectory of his life. Someone sent him a link to a TikTok video.
Areas of the Central Coast are exceeding average rainfall totals each day
Drizzly, dark and cold. That’s the type of weather most Central Coast residents have woken up to over the last week, but the rain is much needed.
Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach
California Fire San Luis Obispo urges drivers to use caution while on Highway 101 north and Mattie Road in the Pismo Beach area after a vehicle rollover in the area.
Semi-truck catches fire on Nojoqui Grade south of Buellton, traffic down to one lane
A semi-truck caught fire on the northbound side of the Nojoqui Grade on Friday, impacting traffic in the area.
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
KSBW.com
Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes
OCEANO, Calif. — An increase in the clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes. Drivers at the dunes are being asked to only drive on dry sand because wildlife experts are seeing clams coming to the surface near the shoreline. The...
Traffic reduced to one way on San Marcos Pass in Los Olivos following car crash
Traffic on Highway 154 near Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos was reduced to one-way traffic control after a head-on collision around 1:10 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch Services.
Death notices for Dec. 24-26
Joseph Earl Botts Sr., age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Ernest Leland Groves, age 90, of Templeton, California passed away on Monday, Dec. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria
One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria.
Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving
Tourists visit the Central Coast amidst the wet weather in Pismo Beach and Orcutt and business are staying busy during the holiday season.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Maria Ignacio Bike Path Closure and Sandbag Info
The Maria Ignacio Bike Path located East of Patterson Avenue on Hollister Avenue is closed at this time and will be periodically the next few weeks due to rain and scheduled maintenance work. We appreciate your patience as we make improvements to this approximately 1/4 mile long bike path. With...
San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors District 2 election recount terminated
The San Luis Obispo County clerk-recorder announced the election recount for the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors District 2 race has been terminated.
Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club looking for new place to fly
Members of the Tri-Valley RC Modelers Club say they have been flying at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo grounds for more than a decade.
Noozhawk
Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria
Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail.
San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues
San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services urges residents to be alert and on the lookout for flooding as rainfall continues Thursday.
