Florida State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC

Oregon football managed to finish their season on a high note Wednesday evening as they came back to beat UNC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego by a score of 28-27. Quarterback Bo Nix, who connected with Chase Cota for the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, spoke out on […] The post Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
atozsports.com

Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph

Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

