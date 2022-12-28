Read full article on original website
Related
Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers
The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA
This would definitely turn them into a contender.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Penny Hardaway says Ja Morant's shoe is 'history in the city'
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said he loves that Grizzlies star Ja Morant received his own signature Nike shoe, and he might wear a pair of Morant’s sneakers on the sideline to represent.
"He kicks me in the groin, and I get the foul" - When David Robinson and Tim Duncan grew tired of being kicked by Karl Malone
Timmy and "The Admiral" weren't sure if "The Mailman" was playing clean.
"It is disrespectful!" - Serge Ibaka responds to Kendrick Perkins claiming the Milwaukee Bucks big man lied about his age
Serge didn't hold back in responding to his former teammate telling jokes about him.
Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC
Oregon football managed to finish their season on a high note Wednesday evening as they came back to beat UNC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego by a score of 28-27. Quarterback Bo Nix, who connected with Chase Cota for the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, spoke out on […] The post Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Rose Reveals What Advice Isiah Thomas Gave Him About Giving Back To His Community And Hood
Jalen Rose revealed the most valuable advice he got in his career which came from Isiah Thomas.
Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman Career Comparison
Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green were both elite defenders and integral pieces to two of the NBA's greatest dynasties. This is the comparison between the two legends.
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Raiders
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some San Francisco 49ers Week 17 bold predictions. The Niners will travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco is currently on an eight-game winning streak and has clinched the NFC West...
LeBron James Making A 720 Fadeaway Shot In Front Of Beyonce And Jay-Z Goes Viral
LeBron James once made a 720 fadeaway shot in front of Beyonce and Jay-Z, with the clip going viral now.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Skip Bayless branded a ‘generational hater’ after brutal Luka Doncic mark out of 10 leaves Shannon Sharpe screaming
FS1 host Skip Bayless has graded Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's historic 60/20/10 triple-double, leaving his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe in shock. Bayless gave a mere eight out of 10 for the record-breaking performance, leaving Sharpe screaming in disbelief on Wednesday morning. Doncic put up 60 points, 21 rebounds, and...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Move His Family To Europe: ‘I’m Stacking Money Until Then’
NBA YoungBoy has said he plans to move his whole family to Europe, and that he plans to “stack” some serious cash to make that happen. In a short post on Instagram, YoungBoy said he wants to put everything the United States has to offer behind him. “We...
NBC Sports
JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph
Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0