Bryan College Station Eagle
South Carolina Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' loss at No. 1 South Carolina on December 29, 2022. (video courtesy South Carolina Athletics)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team rolls by Texas A&M in SEC opener
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team overwhelmed Texas A&M 76-34 in a Southeastern Conference opener Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks (13-0) led 24-6 after the first quarter. The Aggies bounced back with a competitive second quarter, but the Gamecocks dominated the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 2: Fisher, Saban verbally spar during offseason
Editor’s note: Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s public spat with Alabama coach Nick Saban is The Eagle’s No. 2 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team
The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hearne girls basketball team rallies from early deficit to beat The Village
Mistakes, misses and a malfunctioning clock made for an exciting girls basketball game between Hearne and The Village on Wednesday afternoon in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational at College Station High School’s auxiliary gym. Hearne held on for a 36-34 victory as The Village’s Elizabeth Walton missed a layup...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls comeback bid falls short as Vikings fall to 1-1 in Aggieland Invitational
Despite a late-rally attempt, the Bryan Vikings girls basketball team fell to Rockwall 50-49 in second-round action of the Aggieland Invitational on Tuesday at Viking Gym. “They made a few more plays than us and had a good enough cushion to hold on to the lead at the end,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “They were very disciplined and took care of the ball. And I mean they made the plays they needed to make down the stretch of the game.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 3: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez killed following manhunt, murders
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The three-week manhunt of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez and his subsequent killings of a grandfather and his four grandchildren is The Eagle’s No. 3 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (13) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 4: Brazos County suffered from extreme drought, heat
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Record heat and drought conditions is The Eagle’s No. 4 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 30
Check out a new exhibit at Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. “An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy” will run from Jan. 17–April 2. The gallery, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, captures the unique qualities of the canaled city of Venice and showcases Whistler’s innovative use of the etching process. His prints of Italy are among the most important of his career.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 2: 2022 election news
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. News from the 2022 election is The Eagle’s No. 2 story in 2022. The No. 1 story will run in Saturday’s edition. The 2022...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 31
"The Mousetrap" had its world premiere on Oct. 6, 1952, and continues to be the world’s longest-running play. The Agatha Christie-inspired story comes to the Unity Theatre (300 Church St. in Brenham) for 12 shows between Feb. 9-26. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased by calling 979-830-8358 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The box office email is Tickets@unitybrenham.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 29
The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat of the German 6th Army at Stalingrad; the final defeat of the Japanese at Guadalcanal; and the invasion of Sicily. Register at winter-blitz.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeing higher flu numbers than normal
It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District. As of Dec. 17, there had been 713 flu cases reported in Brazos County in December and Health District officials expected that number to rise following the holidays. As of Dec. 7, there had been 1,826 flu cases in Brazos County this year. In 2021, there were 1,361 flu cases in the county, according to the Health District’s website.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police officer shot during traffic stop
A Bryan police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop at 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue, according to the Bryan Police Department. According to the BPD, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot following an attempted traffic stop. The officer...
