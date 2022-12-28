Sun Bowl teams make annual visit to Fort Bliss to get taste of Army life

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl’s hospitality is legendary and participating teams always have a great time during their stay in El Paso.

One of the highlights is the annual visit out to Fort Bliss. Players and coaches get a chance to meet soldiers, take a look at their equipment and learn about life in the Army.

“It’s an honor and privilege for our soldiers to host both the UCLA Bruins and Pittsburgh Panthers,” said Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, the commanding general for the 1 st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.

“We’re hosting them here …. To kind of show them what it’s like to be a soldier,” Isenhower added.

The 89 th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is set for 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

