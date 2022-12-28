ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus

Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus. Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations …. Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus. Midday Forecast: December 28, 2022. Midday Forecast: December 28, 2022. NBC4 Today two shootings connected. NBC4 Today two shootings connected. NBC Today pledge 122322. NBC4 Today: Three juveniles arrested. NBC4...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What travelers are entitled to if a flight is canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the nightmare drags on for thousands of travelers — five days after a winter storm swept across much of the country — the Better Business Bureau wants you to know your options if your flight gets canceled. A U.S. Department of Transportation rule requires airlines to reimburse passengers for canceled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Holiday Chaos: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Schmidt’s opens Nationwide Arena location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A historic Columbus restaurant has opened a new location, aiming to serve the city’s hockey fans. Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, established nearly 140 years ago, opened a new location inside Nationwide Arena earlier this month in a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The new location is located on the southwest side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ringing in the noon year at The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has grown a lot this year with new additions across the park. As the Zoo looks ahead to the New Year Emily Yunker breaks down the plans to celebrate with families and which zoo animals will make their debuts this Spring!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Cleanup underway after record cold caused pipes to burst in buildings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can hear the sound of fans blowing in buildings across Columbus. At the Columbus Metropolitan Library Southeast Branch in Groveport, you can hear the fans running between nearly every desk and bookcase. It's day four of the clean-up after a pipe burst on Christmas Day. Inside, you can see where the flooding happened and how high the water came up.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Travelers stranded after mass flight delays, cancellations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Travelers are scrambling trying to make it home from their holiday destinations. There were thousands of flight cancellations nationwide Monday, leaving flyers stranded — often without their bags — and frustrated. At John Glenn International Airport, scores of bags piled up near baggage claim, having arrived home before their owners. So […]
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. This is a developing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
bestattractions.org

Captivating places to visit in Columbus, Ohio

Top tourist attractions in Columbus, OH. Columbus, Ohio, has many great places to visit. Whether you want to explore the city’s historical side or go for a more active adventure, there is something for everyone. If you want a more active experience, try one of the Columbus City Adventures...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy