Bench Leads Thunder to Win Over Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s bench scored 68 points, the second most in team history, to help the Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-to-114 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City, ending OKC’s seven-game homestand.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 28 points, and helped OKC pull away in the second half.

There were three ties and four lead changes in the first quarter, then early in the second quarter Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected after back-to-back technical fouls, and OKC never trailed again.

The Thunder led by 10 at halftime and built the lead as big as 20 in the second half.

OKC shot 54 percent from the field and were an efficient 13-for-24 from three-point range.

Besides SGA, four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with three of those players coming off the bench.

Mike Muscala had 19 points and hit three 3-pointers, Tre Mann made three as well and had 17 points, and Aaron Wiggins added 12 points.

In a starting role, Jalen Williams had 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson had 9 points for the Spurs.

OKC ended their homestand with a 4-3 record, and this was the first of the seven to be decided by more than six points.

The Thunder improved to 15-19, and will visit Charlotte on Thursday night at 6:00 pm.

