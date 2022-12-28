ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Plane crashes through fence at Hawthorne Airport

By Cameron Kiszla, Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

A private jet crashed after veering off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at end of the runway located near Prairie Ave, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.

The 11-passenger Embraer Phenom 300 touched down but failed to come to a stop where it should, the Los Angeles Times reported .

Video from Sky5 shows the plane crashed through a barrier fence before coming to a stop partially on a street. The plane’s tail end can be seen resting on top of the metal barrier.

Though seven passengers were initially reported to be onboard during the incident, the L.A. Times reported that there were six passengers and a pilot.

No one was injured, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

