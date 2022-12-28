ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siblings on the AT: 54 Miles of Shenandoah National Park in December

There are times when the Appalachian Trail is like a highway on foot, such as the Georgia section in March and April. It seems like every twenty minutes or less, another hiker is bound to pass by in one direction or the other. I’m glad to have experienced this aspect of the trail and all of the cool people that come with it.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Astoria bridge closed after semi truck crash

The bridge to Astoria Hot Springs and the Snake River Sporting Club Is closed until further notice after it was damaged by a semi-trailer truck on Thursday morning. Timelines for damage repair and reopening of the Astoria Bridge won’t be known until the engineers from the Snake River Sporting Club have completed a full damage assessment.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
