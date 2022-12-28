Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Sporting News
Lane Kiffin's fourth-down strategy backfires as Ole Miss, Texas Tech turn Texas Bowl into game of Madden
Joey McGuire is 51 and Lane Kiffin is 47, but both coaches had serious "teenagers playing 'Madden'" energy in the first half of Wednesday's Texas Bowl in Houston. The coaches combined to go for it on fourth down nine times in the first half alone, with Texas Tech converting 3 of 4 and Ole Miss going 1 for 5. Ole Miss's four failed fourth-down conversions (one was an interception) resulted in 13 Texas Tech points, and the Red Raiders took a 27-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
No. 8 Alabama Basketball Gets Over the Hump, Tops No. 21 Mississippi State
The Crimson Tide used a strong second half to pick up its first win in SEC play.
WTOP
Peach Bowl: Defending national champ Georgia faces Buckeyes
Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Georgia by 6. Series record: Georgia defeated Ohio State 21-14 in the Florida Citrus Bowl to end the 1992 season in the only previous meeting between the schools. WHAT’S...
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer aims to out recruit Auburn
Newly named UAB head football coach Trent Dilfer has had an accomplished career in the sport of football. He played 13 NFL seasons where he threw for 113 touchdowns, and led the Baltimore Ravens to a championship in Super Bowl XXXV. He now takes on a new role, leading a college football program.
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Adirondack, 7...
WTOP
Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe’s 23-point game
Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with...
WTOP
Ceaser leads Buffalo against Michigan State after 25-point game
Buffalo Bulls (6-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -16.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Michigan State Spartans after Devin Ceaser scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 129-62 win against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home....
Lady Vols to open SEC play at Florida
The Lady Vols will get SEC play underway on the road Thursday with a matchup against the Gators and the dual purpose of starting conference season with a win and wiping out what happened a year ago in Gainesville. Tipoff for Tennessee, 8-6, versus Florida, 11-2, is set for 6...
WANE 15
Komets fry Walleye for second time in three nights; win streak now at 8 games
Fort Wayne scored six unanswered goals to take control of Friday's win over rival Toledo.
ESPN BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule
Here's what ESPN's Basketball Power Index has to say about the rest of Auburn's season.
WTOP
Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration
Hansel Enmanuel paused for a moment and then reached for his left leg. “I’m going to show you something I haven’t shown nobody,” he said, slowly lifting the leg of his sweatpants until the leg is exposed to the thigh. “Look.”. He pointed to scar after...
WTOP
Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11....
Vanderbilt wins cakewalk over Southeastern Louisiana
Vanderbilt registered a season high in points in a 93-55 blowout of Southeastern Louisiana on Friday evening in Nashville, Tenn.
FOX Sports
Walker and UAB host UTSA
UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-2 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (11-2, 2-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the UTSA Roadrunners after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 79-73 overtime win over the UTEP Miners. The Blazers are 9-0 on their home court. UAB leads C-USA averaging 86.3 points and is shooting...
CBS Sports
Louisiana Tech vs. Texas-San Antonio: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-6; Louisiana Tech 7-5 The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners last season (79-63 and 95-71) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Louisiana Tech and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech should still be riding high after a win, while the Roadrunners will be looking to right the ship.
CBS Sports
Watch UAB vs. Texas-El Paso: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The UAB Blazers are 8-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UAB will play host again and welcome Texas-El Paso to Bartow Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blazers won both of their matches against Texas-El Paso last season (75-62 and 69-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Comments / 0