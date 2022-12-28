ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
977wmoi.com

Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes

Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
MACOMB, IL
Mendota Reporter

FOP Starved Rock Lodge serves local officers

LaSALLE – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Starved Rock Lodge 338 was officially organized on Nov. 22, and offers advocacy, support and fraternal benefits for active duty and retired law enforcement officers in the LaSalle and Bureau county areas. “We are pleased and honored to be part...
LASALLE, IL
WTHI

Annual tractor event comes to an end

A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

LaSalle Sheriff Blotter

If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
STREATOR, IL
25newsnow.com

Stretch of sub-freezing temperatures ends today!

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Temperatures are running 20° to 25° warmer out the door this morning as compared to yesterday. That means early morning temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 20s across central Illinois. Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the south will warm temperatures well above the freezing mark today, with afternoon highs forecast to top out in the low to mid 40s area-wide. Southerly gusts will reach speeds of 30 to 35 mph.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois Department of Natural Resources offering snowmobile tips

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering tips on how to stay safe while snowmobiling this winter. Spokeswoman Jayette Bolinski says that most accidents can be avoided with some proper preparation. Your browser does not support the audio element. Bolinski says that snowmobile riders should also be careful about...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant

At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

This is the best restaurant in Illinois, according to Guy Fieri

One of the most well-known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States. Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many food lovers have put their trust in Guy Fieri’s opinions when it comes to learning about the best diners, drive-ins and dive bars to indulge in a good meal.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

Train vs Vehicle collision reported in LaSalle

LASALLE – A vehicle that got stuck on the railroad tracks in LaSalle was damaged by a freight train Tuesday morning. Authorities say around 2:30 AM the LaSalle Police Department were called to the 100 block of 1st Street for the crash, where they found a sedan heavily damaged by an eastbound Iowa Interstate Freight train. A 20-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle onto the tracks and got stuck. The driver and a passenger reportedly attempted to dislodge the vehicle when it was struck by the train. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
LASALLE, IL
WAND TV

License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
DECATUR, IL
Q985

Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
ILLINOIS STATE

