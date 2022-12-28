Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
977wmoi.com
Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes
Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
Central Illinois goats hoping for a special holiday gift, your Christmas tree
WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season to take down your Christmas tree. You might be getting ready to throw it away, but a group of goats is hoping you’ll let them snack on it. “You know what piranhas look like when they attack? It’s very similar,” Mitch Gardner said. A group of piranhas… […]
Mendota Reporter
FOP Starved Rock Lodge serves local officers
LaSALLE – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Starved Rock Lodge 338 was officially organized on Nov. 22, and offers advocacy, support and fraternal benefits for active duty and retired law enforcement officers in the LaSalle and Bureau county areas. “We are pleased and honored to be part...
WTHI
Annual tractor event comes to an end
A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
starvedrock.media
LaSalle Sheriff Blotter
If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
25newsnow.com
Stretch of sub-freezing temperatures ends today!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Temperatures are running 20° to 25° warmer out the door this morning as compared to yesterday. That means early morning temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 20s across central Illinois. Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the south will warm temperatures well above the freezing mark today, with afternoon highs forecast to top out in the low to mid 40s area-wide. Southerly gusts will reach speeds of 30 to 35 mph.
WSPY NEWS
Illinois Department of Natural Resources offering snowmobile tips
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering tips on how to stay safe while snowmobiling this winter. Spokeswoman Jayette Bolinski says that most accidents can be avoided with some proper preparation. Your browser does not support the audio element. Bolinski says that snowmobile riders should also be careful about...
Stop, Bruh! It’s Illegal to Throw Away These Six Things in Illinois
As we start De-Christmasing our homes (yep, made that term up) there are a few things that cannot be tossed to the curb with the wrapping paper. Here are six things that are illegal to throw away in Illinois! ILLINOISGOV. It's time to get out of Christmas mode and prepare...
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
The best Illinois restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
One Chicago burger was apparently so good, Guy Fieri ranked it among the best he's ever tasted – and it's safe to say Fieri has eaten quite a few burgers in his life
ourquadcities.com
This is the best restaurant in Illinois, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well-known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States. Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many food lovers have put their trust in Guy Fieri’s opinions when it comes to learning about the best diners, drive-ins and dive bars to indulge in a good meal.
wglc.net
Train vs Vehicle collision reported in LaSalle
LASALLE – A vehicle that got stuck on the railroad tracks in LaSalle was damaged by a freight train Tuesday morning. Authorities say around 2:30 AM the LaSalle Police Department were called to the 100 block of 1st Street for the crash, where they found a sedan heavily damaged by an eastbound Iowa Interstate Freight train. A 20-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle onto the tracks and got stuck. The driver and a passenger reportedly attempted to dislodge the vehicle when it was struck by the train. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
khqa.com
Governor Pritzker orders all state owned & occupied buildings flags to fly half-staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Central Management Services received notice from Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Brian Rehnberg of the North Park Fire Department.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
License plate fees for low-income seniors, disabled drivers, to drop in IL
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Wednesday. A news release says under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect January 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA’s Benefit Access Program […]
