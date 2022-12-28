Read full article on original website
Republican Who Lost by 3 Votes Challenges Democrat Daughter's Ballot
New Jersey Republican Tom Baio told a local newspaper he sent his daughter her mail-in ballot, but that it now shouldn't count due to her residency status.
Georgia Senate race: Republican lieutenant governor says he did not vote for Herschel Walker
Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Wednesday that he could not vote for either Herschel Walker or Sen. Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Despite Warnock victory, MSNBC hosts keep accusing Georgia of 'voter suppression'
MSNBC hosts such as Joy Reid continuously cried "voter suppression" on Tuesday during their election night coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Mother Jones
Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
Arizona Republicans' refusal to certify election over false claims could cost GOP a real House seat
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated his Democratic opponent by more than 5,000 votes in Arizona's competitive sixth Congressional District, but Cochise County's refusal to certify the results of the November election could cost him his seat. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, also the governor-elect, sued the county after it failed...
How Right-Wing Groups Set the Stage for the Supreme Court to Rig Future Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday the Supreme Court will hear a bombshell case, Moore v. Harper, that will have enormous ramifications for future elections. The outcome will determine whether state legislatures—many of which are heavily gerrymandered and disproportionately controlled by Republicans—will be granted near king-like status to draw new redistricting maps and pass restrictive voting laws with little to no review by state courts or other entities.
Most GOP candidates who cast doubt on the 2020 election won, but many lost tough races
The Jan. 6 Committee’s final public meeting put former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen back into the spotlight. Scores of GOP candidates echoed those claims as they ran for office in 2022, and a majority of them prevailed, although many lost competitive races.
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pennsylvania state House majority
The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking
Michigan Republicans suffered an almost complete defeat at the polls last month
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just switched parties. What other politicians have done the same?
Several notable state and federal officials have opted to switch parties in recent times. But has it worked out in their favor?
POLITICO
Some Florida Republicans flip on gay marriage vote
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— Nearly five months ago, Florida Republicans were split over a bill that would write same-sex marriage into federal law, and protect interracial marriages. Six GOP members from the state voted for the bill when it came up in July — just a few months before they were all on the 2022 ballot.
Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency
The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Early voting skepticism causes headaches for GOP heading into 2024
Republican leaders are urging their base to take a less skeptical stance on early and mail-in voting after the party suffered significant losses in the midterms through heavily relying on in-person voting on Election Day. The GOP’s latest message on the matter marks a change in tone for the party, which was heavily influenced by…
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania state Senate race could have chaotic knock-on effect in state House
A special election for Pennsylvania's state Senate race could throw the state House into further chaos by eliminating either party's claim on a majority until late next year. Currently, the Republicans hold the majority in the House over the Democrats, 101 to 99. Three seats sit vacant but are expected to be Democratic wins, with a special election for one of the seats set for Feb. 7.
A GOP-dominated NC Supreme Court reflects a national push to politicize state courts | Opinion
A national effort has produced more partisan state courts
Idaho loses influence as Republicans relegated to the new minority in the Senate | Opinion
Votes by Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch against the Inflation Reduction Act show how out of touch they are, writes Bob Kustra.
