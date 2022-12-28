Read full article on original website
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
What travelers are entitled to if a flight is canceled
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the nightmare drags on for thousands of travelers — five days after a winter storm swept across much of the country — the Better Business Bureau wants you to know your options if your flight gets canceled. A U.S. Department of Transportation rule requires airlines to reimburse passengers for canceled […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
Cleanup underway after record cold caused pipes to burst in buildings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can hear the sound of fans blowing in buildings across Columbus. At the Columbus Metropolitan Library Southeast Branch in Groveport, you can hear the fans running between nearly every desk and bookcase. It's day four of the clean-up after a pipe burst on Christmas Day. Inside, you can see where the flooding happened and how high the water came up.
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The weather in Columbus remained below freezing on Monday and that threw air travel into a tailspin. Multiple flights on Delta, Spirit and Southwest were cancelled for a variety of reasons. One family trying to head to the Virgin Islands was told weather was not an...
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. This is a developing […]
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still Missing
5-month-old twins Kayir and Kason Thomass and 24-year-old Child Abductor Nalah JacksonPhoto byFacebook. On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomass was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen in Columbus.
South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
There have been dozens of cancellations and delays at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport over the past few days due to a massive winter storm that has affected much of the United States. According to the website Flight Aware, there were 29 canceled arrival flights Monday at John Glenn,...
5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio
According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023
From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
At least 82 children in Ohio infected with measles, more than half of whom are unvaccinated babies and toddlers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Measles is spreading among children in Ohio two months after cases were first detected. As of Thursday morning, there are at least 82 cases of measles in central Ohio, officials said, all of which are children. Columbus Public Health first announced an investigation into the outbreak...
No felonies charged on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper in previous car thefts, crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just weeks before Columbus police say Nalah Jackson kidnapped five-month-old twins in their mother's stolen car, Dublin police say she stole two other cars and crashed them while trying to flee the scene. As of Thursday, she's only faced a series of misdemeanor charges for...
