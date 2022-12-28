Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Smashing Sun Belt opener for Herd
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Game one of the Sun Belt season for the Herd was a smashing success as they beat Appalachian State by a final of 79-53 in front of 4,816 fans at the Henderson Center. Obinna Anochili-Killen, Andrew Taylor, Kamdyn Curfman, Jacob Connor and Taevion Kinsey all scored in double figures. They almost had six players achieve that feat with center Micah Handlogten scoring nine points.
SOC votes to go three divisions
By Paul Boggs Portsmouth Daily Times For fans of the Southern Ohio Conference, cross t
Prep Basketball: Gabbert’s steal secures Greenbrier East win at South Charleston, Shady falls in Florida
South Charleston – Greenbrier East boys basketball head coach Jared Patton wanted his team to play in some tough environments this year. After securing road wins over Beckley and Princeton in the last 10 days, the Spartans went into the South Charleston Community Center Tuesday afternoon and knocked of the Black Eagles 54-53.
Ironton Tribune
Pendleton reflects on the past football year for Ironton
It might have been a long and winding road, but it was well traveled as far as the Ironton Fighting Tigers were concerned. Like all teams, official practice begins with two-a-days and continues for 10 games. If the season goes well, a team earns a playoff berth. For the Ironton...
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
WSAZ
Fitness goals with YMCA of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - YMCA of Huntington is open on New Year’s Day from 12-6 p.m. Fit 3-D Scans are $10 Members/$15 Non-members. Call 304-525-8127 to sign-up.
WSAZ
53 Days | Chuck’s story
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. This is Chuck’s story - 53 Days.
WSAZ
Christmas Day pipe burst damages Hannan Jr./Sr. High School gym floor
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The effects of the bitter cold temperatures during the holiday weekend have made winter break feel like anything but a vacation for Hannan Junior/Senior High School officials. Concerned families reached out to WSAZ after learning a pipe burst in the ceiling of a boys’ restroom...
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
WSAZ
New senior center opens in Proctorville, largest in the county
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seniors in the Lawrence County community are celebrating the opening of a new senior center. The Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville has been long-awaited. The project, 12 years in the making, is finally open for seniors in the community to enjoy. “When I got elected...
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release. The victim was treated for...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
WSAZ
Fire damages Charleston home
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire extensively damaged a home late Tuesday night in Charleston, according to the Charleston Fire Department. The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Crestlyn Drive. Firefighters say flames were visible through the roof when crews arrived. They also say the home...
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
1 charged in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing, victim out of hospital
UPDATE: (9:15 P.M. Dec. 29, 2022) – The Gallia County sheriff’s Office says one person has been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Clay Township. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the suspect, identified as Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio has been charged with felonious assault […]
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
3 departments battle fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Dec. 27, 2022) – Cabell County dispatchers say a fire at a home in Lesage is now under control. There is still no word on if the home was occupied or if anyone was hurt. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Cabell County. […]
Ironton Tribune
Body found on riverbank in Ironton
The Ironton Police Department has confirmed that a body was found on the riverbank on Friday afternoon. No further details are being released until the identity of the person is confirmed. The body has been sent for autopsy. If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD...
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
