Seahawks Sign Familiar Face to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have made a roster move ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers add a former starting NFC linebacker.
'Million Mile' Progression: Seahawks' Boye Mafe Set For More Snaps vs. Jets, Rams?
Making strides throughout his rookie season in a situational reserve role, Boye Mafe should be in line for an uptick in playing time as the Seattle Seahawks push for a playoff spot with two games remaining.
Yardbarker
Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad
Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
FOX Sports
Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
New Number, Different Xavier Worthy: Longhorns WR Struggles in Loss to Washington
Texas Longhorns star receiver Xavier Worthy was a few plays away from a game to remember. But now, his offseason will be remembered for two huge drops he made in Thursday's loss to the Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl.
NBC Sports
Steelers sign Tae Crowder off Giants practice squad
The final player selected in the 2022 draft is starting at quarterback for the 49ers and one of Brock Purdy‘s predecessors as Mr. Irrelevant is moving on to a new team on Tuesday. The Steelers announced that they have signed linebacker Tae Crowder to their active roster. Crowder was...
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle) limited in Seahawks' Thursday practice
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) was a limited participant on Thursday. Walker is on track to play in Week 17 after Seattle's rookie running back registered a limited session. In a potential opportunity against a New York Jets' defense allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Walker to score 14.2 FanDuel points.
Yardbarker
49ers injury updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Kerry Hyder; Deebo Samuel could return to practice on Thursday
Deebo Samuel could return to practice as early as Thursday, says San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Of course, that all depends on how today goes. "I think he has a chance to practice tomorrow," Shanahan told reporters before the first full practice of the week. "It depends on how today's workout goes and stuff."
Yardbarker
Bears Claim CB Michael Ojemudia Off Waivers From Broncos, Waive DE Taco Charlton
Ojemudia, 25, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that includes a $1,015,559 signing bonus. Denver cut him loose this week.
Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs, no limitations for DT Al Woods
The Seahawks have listed eight players as DNPs for today’s practice, including Ken Walker, Tyler Lockett and Ryan Neal. On the bright side, nose tackle Al Woods was back as a full participant. Here is the injury report from today’s practice. Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status. WR...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Need Tips vs. Jets Sauce Gardner? DK Metcalf Gives Blunt Response
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf admires a young and talented New York Jets secondary for "knowing who they are." But ahead of Sunday pivotal playoff-like meeting with the Jets at Lumen Field, Metcalf apparently knows them well enough, too. He was asked Wednesday if his rookie teammate Coby Bryant could...
Ravens Lose Isaiah Mack, Add Josh Bynes
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who was later claimed by the Seattle Seahawks. Baltimore had probably hoped it could have added Mack to the practice squad because he showed potential. Mack was undrafted out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, but made...
Cardinals Place Budda Baker, Others on Injured Reserve
The Arizona Cardinals placed Budda Baker on Injured Reserve, officially ending his season. The Arizona Cardinals have officially placed Budda Baker on Injured Reserve, effectively ending his season. A few days ago, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Baker suffered a shoulder fracture but still managed to play every snap for...
Yardbarker
Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad
Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp. Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let...
