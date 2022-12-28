ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad

Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Steelers sign Tae Crowder off Giants practice squad

The final player selected in the 2022 draft is starting at quarterback for the 49ers and one of Brock Purdy‘s predecessors as Mr. Irrelevant is moving on to a new team on Tuesday. The Steelers announced that they have signed linebacker Tae Crowder to their active roster. Crowder was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Kenneth Walker (ankle) limited in Seahawks' Thursday practice

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) was a limited participant on Thursday. Walker is on track to play in Week 17 after Seattle's rookie running back registered a limited session. In a potential opportunity against a New York Jets' defense allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Walker to score 14.2 FanDuel points.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Need Tips vs. Jets Sauce Gardner? DK Metcalf Gives Blunt Response

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf admires a young and talented New York Jets secondary for "knowing who they are." But ahead of Sunday pivotal playoff-like meeting with the Jets at Lumen Field, Metcalf apparently knows them well enough, too. He was asked Wednesday if his rookie teammate Coby Bryant could...
SEATTLE, WA
RavenCountry

Ravens Lose Isaiah Mack, Add Josh Bynes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who was later claimed by the Seattle Seahawks. Baltimore had probably hoped it could have added Mack to the practice squad because he showed potential. Mack was undrafted out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, but made...
BALTIMORE, MD
All Cardinals

Cardinals Place Budda Baker, Others on Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals placed Budda Baker on Injured Reserve, officially ending his season. The Arizona Cardinals have officially placed Budda Baker on Injured Reserve, effectively ending his season. A few days ago, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Baker suffered a shoulder fracture but still managed to play every snap for...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad

Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp. Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy