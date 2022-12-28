Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0
NEW YORK (AP) – Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win.
Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23.
