Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) – Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win.

Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com.

