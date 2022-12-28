ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'I can't be there': as airline delays continue people try to return for their work shifts

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Fernando Flores
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing

SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of N Loop 1604 E closed following crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Southbound lanes of the Gold Canyon Bridge above N Loop 1604 E are closed after a vehicle containing construction equipment collided with the bridge. The construction equipment damaged two support beams under the bridge and also created a hole. TXDOT engineers are making temporary repairs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Safety tips to keep in mind when using fireworks on New Years

SAN ANTONIO - Fireworks are a major part of ringing in the new year. To keep things safe, remember that fireworks need to be handled with care and caution. According to Bexar County Fire Marshall, it's important to use fireworks in areas where there is little to no vegetation. And stay away from homes.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Street racer loses control, smashes into oncoming traffic

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple people were injured when an illegal street racer lost control of their vehicle. It happened along Highway 90 on the Far West Side at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Two cars were racing down Highway 90 West when one of them lost control and rolled onto the median, and on to the other side of the highway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Plan ahead for parking if you're attending the Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Alamodome for the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday and the city of San Antonio wants to make sure you plan ahead before you head downtown. The city is strongly urging you to get downtown early to avoid any...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber

SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Taqueria La Catrina wins their first Blue Plate Award

SAN ANTONIO - They make everything fresh and from scratch bringing authentic Mexican style and taste to San Antonio’s south side. Taqueria La Catrina wins this week’s Blue Plate award for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean. The flavors cooked up daily in the new Laredo kitchen are the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville

UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Warm end of year with chances of wet weather

SAN ANTONIO - A warm end to the year, but not as warm as 2021 ended. Highs for the rest of the week will return into the 70s. Last year ended with highs as warm as 85 degrees in San Antonio, so this year will come in below that. FORECAST.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy