'I can't be there': as airline delays continue people try to return for their work shifts

foxsanantonio.com
Ahead of holiday weekend experts walk through best way to get someone home safely
SAN ANTONIO — Keeping drunk drivers off the roads is a top priority for many. The main question now is how to convince your loved ones to listen when you warn them. Driving while drunk is a decision that haunts Jon Capraro. “It's like a dehumanizing experience. You end...
foxsanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
foxsanantonio.com
Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of N Loop 1604 E closed following crash
SAN ANTONIO – The Southbound lanes of the Gold Canyon Bridge above N Loop 1604 E are closed after a vehicle containing construction equipment collided with the bridge. The construction equipment damaged two support beams under the bridge and also created a hole. TXDOT engineers are making temporary repairs...
foxsanantonio.com
Safety tips to keep in mind when using fireworks on New Years
SAN ANTONIO - Fireworks are a major part of ringing in the new year. To keep things safe, remember that fireworks need to be handled with care and caution. According to Bexar County Fire Marshall, it's important to use fireworks in areas where there is little to no vegetation. And stay away from homes.
foxsanantonio.com
Street racer loses control, smashes into oncoming traffic
SAN ANTONIO - Multiple people were injured when an illegal street racer lost control of their vehicle. It happened along Highway 90 on the Far West Side at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Two cars were racing down Highway 90 West when one of them lost control and rolled onto the median, and on to the other side of the highway.
foxsanantonio.com
Plan ahead for parking if you're attending the Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Alamodome for the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday and the city of San Antonio wants to make sure you plan ahead before you head downtown. The city is strongly urging you to get downtown early to avoid any...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver and passenger dead after slamming into tree while speeding
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are dead after an accident on the Northwest Side. It was about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when witnesses tell police a vehicle was speeding when it lost control. The car hit a large tree at the intersection of Braun Road and Single Spur near Loop 1604.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo receives award for successfully breeding the Psychedelic Rock Gecko
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo received a national award for successfully breeding an endangered species, the Psychedelic Rock Gecko. They're native to two tiny islands in South Vietnam. Just 500 mature geckos of this species are left in the wild and no other institution in the U.S. has...
foxsanantonio.com
Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber
SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
foxsanantonio.com
Taqueria La Catrina wins their first Blue Plate Award
SAN ANTONIO - They make everything fresh and from scratch bringing authentic Mexican style and taste to San Antonio’s south side. Taqueria La Catrina wins this week’s Blue Plate award for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean. The flavors cooked up daily in the new Laredo kitchen are the...
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before head-on crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police claim Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in four hours just before he was involved in a head-on crash. The warrant for Perry’s arrest says police watched a video from the Evil Olive Lounge, which showed Perry downing those drinks. Afterward, the warrant states Perry...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating how missing Kerrville man ended up dead in the Guadalupe River
KERRVILLE, Texas – A dead body found in Nimitz Lake along the Guadalupe River Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Michael Tally. Tally, a resident of Kerrville, was first spotted at about 2:40 p.m. by a DPS helicopter near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. Fire department divers recovered the body.
foxsanantonio.com
Petition to decriminalize marijuana in San Antonio already has close to 30,000 signatures
SAN ANTONIO - A petition drive is gaining momentum that would give San Antonio voters the chance to weigh in on several social and law enforcement issues. Organizers with a group called Act4 SA are more than two-thirds of the way toward getting their San Antonio Justice Charter initiative on the May ballot.
foxsanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate after discovering an unresponsive man in the middle of a road
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after they found a man in the middle of the road on the Southwest side. Police were dispatched to the 17800 block of Luckey Road at around 11:25 p.m. after receiving calls that there was a man in the middle of the road.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after she was struck by truck, driver will not face charges
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after police say she stepped out on the roadway and was struck by a truck on the Northside of town. Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson at around 9:40 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found a...
foxsanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
foxsanantonio.com
Warm end of year with chances of wet weather
SAN ANTONIO - A warm end to the year, but not as warm as 2021 ended. Highs for the rest of the week will return into the 70s. Last year ended with highs as warm as 85 degrees in San Antonio, so this year will come in below that. FORECAST.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman with gunshot wound to her forehead smashes head-on into security guard
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was discovered to have a gunshot wound to her forehead after a head-on collision. Police were called out at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of East Commerce Street and Honey Boulevard on the East Side. They arrived to find a head-on collision. A...
foxsanantonio.com
Pay it 4ward: Faith Bound Street Ministry awarded $1,000 to continue helping the homeless
SAN ANTONIO - As part of our Pay It 4ward campaign, another local non-profit is being awarded a one-thousand-dollar check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. News 4 Meteorologist Jeannette Calle spotlights this month’s winner, which caters to the homeless community here in San Antonio, no matter what the weather is like.
