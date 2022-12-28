Read full article on original website
Miami Twp. man accused of killing girlfriend facing murder charges
MIAMI TWP. — A man is back in Ohio after fleeing the state after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in Miami Twp. earlier this month. Juvall Jenkins, 29, of Miami Twp., is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to court records filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court on Dec. 18.
WLWT 5
Court docs: 62-year-old man charged with public indecency
CINCINNATI — A man was arrested after being accused of pleasuring himself in the window of his apartment where he was seen by three minor females, court documents state. According to court documents, Cleveland McAfee, 62, was seen pleasuring himself in the window of his apartment on Claymore Terrace with the blinds up. His apartment faced another apartment building where he was seen by three separate minor females who told their parents who also witnessed what took place and recorded it.
Fox 19
Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police have identified the victim killed in what they described as a “targeted attack” on Wednesday. Rodney Sean Harris Jr., 19, died Thursday following the shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center the prior evening, according to the Colerain Police Department.
Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Her body was found in the bedroom of...
Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
Eaton Register Herald
Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested
LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located
Coroner called to scene of Dayton shooting
Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.
Fox 19
Man dies following shooting outside a restaurant near Stone Creek Shopping Center
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died Thursday following a shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center Wednesday evening, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township Police...
Multiple prior charges against man who failed to escape up Covington flood wall
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man who tried to escape Covington police officers Monday night by driving up a floodwall has four active criminal cases going against him, prosecutors say. Tire marks remain in the snow on East 20th Street near Glenway Avenue 44-year-old Donnie Applegate allegedly tried and failed...
Butler County has no functioning auditor after Roger Reynolds’ felony conviction
Reynolds, who was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, was found guilty of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony charge, on Dec. 21.
linknky.com
Campbell County man accused of trying to run over Covington police officer
Authorities seize $70K in illegal drugs in Ohio, 2 arrested
Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth were arrested on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 27, following an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.
Ironton Tribune
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
$70,000 worth of drugs found in Portsmouth search, leading to two arrests
WLWT 5
Detectives reveal new details after woman found dead inside NKY apartment
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Detectives are revealing more about how a northern Kentucky woman was killed after her coworkers reported she hadn't shown up for work in a few days. Independence police found 32-year-old Amberly Harris dead inside a home on Beechgrove Drive at the Summerset Pond Apartments. Police said...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Fox 19
Man charged with attempted murder of a Covington police officer
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man struck a Covington police cruiser Monday night after he tried and failed to drive a car up the Covington flood wall. A Covington police officer tried to stop 44-year-old Donnie Applegate, of Campbell County, for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.
