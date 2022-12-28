ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Court docs: 62-year-old man charged with public indecency

CINCINNATI — A man was arrested after being accused of pleasuring himself in the window of his apartment where he was seen by three minor females, court documents state. According to court documents, Cleveland McAfee, 62, was seen pleasuring himself in the window of his apartment on Claymore Terrace with the blinds up. His apartment faced another apartment building where he was seen by three separate minor females who told their parents who also witnessed what took place and recorded it.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police have identified the victim killed in what they described as a “targeted attack” on Wednesday. Rodney Sean Harris Jr., 19, died Thursday following the shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center the prior evening, according to the Colerain Police Department.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Her body was found in the bedroom of...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested

LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
LEWISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Campbell County man accused of trying to run over Covington police officer

A man is charged with attempted murder after a traffic stop led to a low-speed pursuit through Covington Monday night, Covington police said in a release. Police said they attempted to pull over 44-year-old Donnie Applegate for a traffic violation when he refused to stop and led officers on a low-speed pursuit.
COVINGTON, KY
Ironton Tribune

Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man charged with attempted murder of a Covington police officer

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man struck a Covington police cruiser Monday night after he tried and failed to drive a car up the Covington flood wall. A Covington police officer tried to stop 44-year-old Donnie Applegate, of Campbell County, for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.
COVINGTON, KY

