CINCINNATI — A man was arrested after being accused of pleasuring himself in the window of his apartment where he was seen by three minor females, court documents state. According to court documents, Cleveland McAfee, 62, was seen pleasuring himself in the window of his apartment on Claymore Terrace with the blinds up. His apartment faced another apartment building where he was seen by three separate minor females who told their parents who also witnessed what took place and recorded it.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO