ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel. Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Police investigating body found in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
MONONGAH, WV
Shore News Network

Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland

Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND CITY, TN
WDTV

Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he shot at the deadbolt on the back door of a Mannington bar. Officers received a call regarding an altercation that was happening at a bar on Railroad St. in Mannington on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.
MANNINGTON, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 26-year-old man Jeannette man died in a crash along Route 981 in Derry Township Tuesday night. The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jacob Mayer. The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Route 981. According to the report, Mayer was not wearing a seatbelt.
JEANNETTE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin

A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
MONROEVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

Morgantown man facing charges for threats against family court staff

Dec. 28—A Morgantown man is facing criminal charges after allegedly making threats against a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Last week on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22, Morgantown Police received two anonymous tips that Emmanuel Jones, 35, of Morgantown, had made several posts on Facebook containing threats against the Mon County Family Court staff and specifically mentioning Judge Randal A. Minor.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after falling from a cliff in Westmoreland County.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to respond to a rescue in New Alexandria off McChesney Road. The Westmoreland County coroner said a hunter was checking his traps and fell down a steep embankment. He was discovered by family members. The coroner identified the man as 63-year-old Paul Berger.State police are taking over the investigation. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy