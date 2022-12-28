Read full article on original website
WDTV
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel. Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
WDTV
Police investigating body found in Monongah
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
Woman killed, man critically injured in Allegheny County shooting
A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Allegheny County. County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2200 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Swissvale around 11:35 p.m., according to Allegheny County police. First responders found a woman and man who had...
2 taken to a hospital after fire in Fayette County, investigators say
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say 1 person was taken to...
Man arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly threatening people with large knife
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing a list of charges after police say he terrorized people with a large knife Wednesday. Police arrested Daniel Michael Hersey, 24, for allegedly making threats and breaking the window of a bar. According to the complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hotel on...
West Virginia man charged after man ‘deceased for several days’ found in Fairmont motel room
A Harrison County man has been charged after officers found a man who had "been deceased for several days" at a motel room in Fairmont.
Woman arrested after Christmas morning robbery in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington police say they were in the right place at the right time on Christmas morning when they saw a woman breaking into a home. A 911 call from from a home on Broad Street early Christmas morning said a woman held another woman at knifepoint and robbed her.
Ohio woman charged 6 years after allegedly leaving 30 pets to die
Christine Edgar will face criminal charges of abandonment and cruelty after the dead bodies of her 30 pets were found in the house she left in approximately 2016. Edgar lived at 70629 Main Street, Barton, where she reportedly raised prize-winning show rabbits. ORGINIAL STORY: 30 pet bodies found in repossessed Belmont County house 7News was […]
Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland
Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double Ohio house fire kills 1, 2 people taken to hospital with injuries
One person has died after a house fire on Thursday. Officials say the fire started at 119 Ohio Street in Mingo Junction around 2 am Fire officials called the incident a double house fire. The officials at the fire say they tried to get everyone out but the blaze was too much. Officials say they […]
WDTV
Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he shot at the deadbolt on the back door of a Mannington bar. Officers received a call regarding an altercation that was happening at a bar on Railroad St. in Mannington on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.
1 child, 3 dogs found dead in Fayette County fire
A child died in a house fire in Fayette County this morning. State police in Uniontown said a boy and three dogs were found dead in the home, located at 390 Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township. A 911 dispatcher previously said a juvenile male was possibly trapped in the...
Westmoreland man dies in single-vehicle crash
A 26-year-old man Jeannette man died in a crash along Route 981 in Derry Township Tuesday night. The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jacob Mayer. The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Route 981. According to the report, Mayer was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin
A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
YAHOO!
Morgantown man facing charges for threats against family court staff
Dec. 28—A Morgantown man is facing criminal charges after allegedly making threats against a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Last week on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22, Morgantown Police received two anonymous tips that Emmanuel Jones, 35, of Morgantown, had made several posts on Facebook containing threats against the Mon County Family Court staff and specifically mentioning Judge Randal A. Minor.
wtae.com
Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
As Westmoreland's suicide numbers rise, 'we have to talk about it'
When Melissa Hughes’ son, Mason, died by suicide in November 2021, she didn’t know where to turn for help with the grief. The Derry Township woman eventually found local resources and now helps comfort others who experience the same devastation while keeping her son’s memory alive. “If...
West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash
The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.
Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after falling from a cliff in Westmoreland County.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to respond to a rescue in New Alexandria off McChesney Road. The Westmoreland County coroner said a hunter was checking his traps and fell down a steep embankment. He was discovered by family members. The coroner identified the man as 63-year-old Paul Berger.State police are taking over the investigation.
