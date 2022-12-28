Read full article on original website
From coast to coast: The best regional fast-food chains to try
Beloved fast-food chains are scattered across the country, even stretching past international borders. McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's are three of the most common burger chains across the country, along with other treasured chains like Subway, KFC, and Starbucks. The love for quick-service food certainly has expanded. According to an IBISWorld tally, there are 197,163 fast-food restaurants in the United States, and a survey run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 36% of U.S. adults eat at those fast-food restaurants daily. ...
This is what McDonald's drive-thru of the future could look like
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
Popculture
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch
McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
McDonald’s wants to give you and your friends free food for life if you would use its mobile app
Alternatively, how does a 50-cent double cheeseburger sound?
Restaurant Chains Across The US Closing-Will BisMan Be Affected?
Sadly we have had our share of restaurants having to close their doors for good in the last year. I came across this article last night and most of what was written didn't surprise me, but it's still kind of a jolt to see businesses that ONCE had a huge impact on cities across the United States have taken such a hit. After going over the list, I noticed that we ( Bismarck ) have many of the restaurants here. Here is one of, if not THE main reason why we have seen so many restaurants close in the North Dakota/Bismarck area is due to a lack of employees. Of course, with today's technology of opening up a simple app and ordering food to be delivered is killing many major restaurant chains, and once again WE have some of those eateries HERE.
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
Tasting Table
Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays
There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
Stores and restaurants closed on New Year's Day 2023: Costco, Trader Joe's, Chick-fil-A, and more
Stores and restaurants open on New Year's Day 2023 include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Chipotle.
Chick-fil-A Just Entered A New Area of Business for the First Time Ever
The brand's latest retail endeavor is a nod to its cult-like following among customers.
ConsumerAffairs
Where does your favorite fast food restaurant stand with other consumers?
As survey after survey has proven for the last six years, Chick-fil-A is doing things right – at least in the consumer’s mind. A new study from consumer research firm Market Force gives the fast food chain another pat on the back. According to the study conducted on...
Five grocery items that were discontinued in 2022 – from Trader Joe’s popcorn to Kellogg’s cereal
AS the year comes to an end, so do five common grocery items that shoppers may be shocked to see go. Grocery stores like Trader Joe's or Kroger have a revolving door of new products to get customers excited. Trader Joe's is especially known for its seasonal products like Jingle...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The best of Restaurant Business 2022
It’s difficult to assess just what kind of year this was for restaurants. Costs were up, margins were down despite historically high menu price increases. M&A was virtually nonexistent. Uncertainty ran rampant. And yet companies invested heavily in technology and expansion. And then there’s this: Customers continued to spend at restaurants.
Could Climate Impact Data Be Coming to a Fast Food Menu Near You?
When you eat at a fast food or chain restaurant nowadays, you can expect to see calorie information on most menus. And while calories aren’t the only measure of how healthy or unhealthy a meal is, these guidelines can still be useful when deciding what to order. This information also brings to mind several other questions — including whether or not other information might also have an effect on what diners ordered.
McDonald's tests system that could change the fast food industry
McDonald's opened an automated location in Texas as restaurants around the country are trying new ways to entice customers on the go.
