NBC San Diego

Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years

Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

The All-San Diego Area Baseball Team

It’s no secret that San Diego is a hotbed for baseball talent. In fact, Bloomberg ranks San Diego as the top city in the United States for major league talent per 100,000 residents. That’s pretty high praise, and it’s very deserving. Unfortunately, not many of these names played for the hometown San Diego Padres (I will give Ted Williams credit for playing for the PCL Padres in 1936 and 1937).
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
iheart.com

Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters

San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer

SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Rain Arrives From San Diego's First Storm of the Week

“Find the umbrella; keep it handy! You’re going to need it through the New Year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned earlier on Tuesday, and she was right. Mostly light and moderate rainfall will grace San Diego County Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Hit-and-run suspect sought in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Dec. 29 when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE OF TEEN GIRL AT EL CAJON MOTEL

December 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police Dept. is investigating an attempted homicide at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, where a 16-year-old girl was found with a traumatic head injury on December 12. Hospital staff believes the head wound was likely caused by a gunshot, says ECPD Sergeant Tenaya Webb.
EL CAJON, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

