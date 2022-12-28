Read full article on original website
Highlights: 30 points from Ryan Beasley leads Dougherty Valley past San Ysidro in Torrey Pines Holiday Classic
SAN DIEGO -- Dougherty Valley senior guards Ryan Beasley and Connor Sevilla combined for 58 points on Wednesday night, leading the Wildcats to a 94-73 win over San Ysidro in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic National Division quarterfinal found. - BOX SCORE Dougherty Valley started quickly, leading ...
‘Battle of the Bands’ event takes place ahead of Holiday Bowl at Petco Park
Before the University of Oregon and the University of North Carolina take the field for the SDCCU Holiday Bowl, San Diegans and fans from near and far gathered downtown for the Snapdragon Bowl Bash and the Battle of the Bands.
College Football News
Oregon beat North Carolina 28-27 to win the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Oregon 28, North Carolina 27 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means.
NBC San Diego
Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years
Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
eastvillagetimes.com
The All-San Diego Area Baseball Team
It’s no secret that San Diego is a hotbed for baseball talent. In fact, Bloomberg ranks San Diego as the top city in the United States for major league talent per 100,000 residents. That’s pretty high praise, and it’s very deserving. Unfortunately, not many of these names played for the hometown San Diego Padres (I will give Ted Williams credit for playing for the PCL Padres in 1936 and 1937).
Scripps Ranch Civic Association offering $1,000 reward after Jerabek Park turf vandalized
SAN DIEGO — Scripps Ranch Civic Association (SRCA) has issued a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction (or voluntary surrender) of the person(s) who damaged Jerabek Park turf Friday night or early Saturday morning. The organization posted to their Facebook page photos of the vandalized...
Driver crashes vehicle into wall near Del Mar home
A 22-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a wall outside of a Del Mar home on Friday morning, said California Highway Patrol.
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Northbound Interstate 5 Near Old Town
Three people were hospitalized after being pulled from the wreckage of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5, fire officials said Wednesday. San Diego fire crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the crash, which occurred just south of Interstate 8. “Three people were extricated from a vehicle,” said...
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
San Diego County home prices drop for sixth straight month
SAN DIEGO — The median price of a home in San Diego county has dropped by 10% according to CoreLogic, the data service that tracks home prices. In November, the median home price in the county was $765,000, just a few months earlier in May, the median home price was $850,000.
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
Wet weather ahead for San Diego County
Parts of North County are starting to see sprinkles as a band of light to moderate rain will move down the coast Tuesday evening and overnight.
onscene.tv
Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego
Rain Arrives From San Diego's First Storm of the Week
“Find the umbrella; keep it handy! You’re going to need it through the New Year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned earlier on Tuesday, and she was right. Mostly light and moderate rainfall will grace San Diego County Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Coast News
Hit-and-run suspect sought in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE — A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Dec. 29 when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside.
eastcountymagazine.org
ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE OF TEEN GIRL AT EL CAJON MOTEL
December 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police Dept. is investigating an attempted homicide at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, where a 16-year-old girl was found with a traumatic head injury on December 12. Hospital staff believes the head wound was likely caused by a gunshot, says ECPD Sergeant Tenaya Webb.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
