10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $1B in Ticket Sales in Just 14 Days: Here Are the 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2022
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has made over $1 billion in ticket sales in just two weeks. James Cameron's blockbuster, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, joins "Jurassic World: Dominion" as a 10-figure earner this year and may depose Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as the highest-grossing 2022 release by the end of its time in theaters.
Box Office 2022: What Worked, What Flopped and What to Make of a Rollercoaster Year at the Movies
When “Everything Everywhere All At Once” premiered last spring, Alamo Drafthouse offered special screenings where attendees were gifted with packets of googly eyes. The peepers were a reference to a central character’s habit of putting the gag item on everyone and everything he can. Then when “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s twisty horror film, opened in July, the Texas-based theater chain hosted a pop-up screening at a horse ranch in Hollywood. It was a sly nod to the equine-wrangling siblings at the center of the extraterrestrial thriller. And when “The Menu,” a horror film that sends up haute cuisine, debuted last November,...
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions
We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See their previous thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Set to Overtake ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as Year’s Highest-Grossing International Release
“Avatar: The Way of Water” has sailed past the $1.1 billion mark at the global box office. The film is also set to overtake “Top Gun: Maverick” to become the highest-grossing international release of 2022. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic added $70.4 million to its global bounty on Wednesday. That leaves it with a domestic haul of $337.8 million and an International total of $762.8 million. “Top Gun: Maverick” topped out at $770 million internationally, a figure that “Avatar: The Way of Water” should eclipse at some point on Thursday. Globally, “Top Gun: Maverick” is still the year’s highest-grossing release with...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Online
The biggest movie of the year finally hit streaming. “Top Gun: Maverick” is available just in time for some holiday viewing. “Maverick” can now be streamed on Paramount+, which offers a $4.99 per month subscription with ads and a $9.99 ad-free tier. In addition, the movie can be watched on Epix, which costs $5.99 per month. For those who don’t subscribe to either, rentals and purchases for the film are available on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and RedBox, at prices ranging from $2.99 to $19.99. A sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action film “Top Gun,” “Maverick” is directed by...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2′ Crosses $1B Globally in 14 Days
Talk about feeling the holiday spirit. Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just 14 days. The movie, from 20th Century and Disney, achieved the milestone Tuesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBreaking Down Oscar's Best Picture Noms by Theme"I Get Emotionally Involved in Telling a Story": DPs From 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' 'The Fabelmans,' 'The Woman King' and the THR Cinematographer RoundtableBox Office: 'Avatar 2' Crushes Christmas With $95.5M, Bah Humbug for Everything Else James Cameron’s big-budget sequel is only the sixth film to achieve that milestone in its first two weeks...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Paramount+’s Most-Watched Movie in Premiere Weekend
From Dec. 22 to 25, “Top Gun: Maverick” broke records domestically as well, becoming the most-watched movie premiere for the streaming service and surpassing previous record holder “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” by 60%. The Tom Cruise-led sequel also increased viewership of the 1986 original film by nearly 400%, and the “Mission Impossible” franchise titles by over 140% on Paramount+.
‘Avatar: the Way of Water’ Soars to $1.17B at Global Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water finished Thursday with an impressive global haul of $1.17 billion. The movie, from 20th Century and Disney, is doing huge midweek business at the year-end holiday box office. On Thursday alone, The Way of Water earned another $67.9 million, including $20 million in North America — the biggest Thursday of the year — and $47.9 million overseas. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Milestone: 'Avatar 2' Crosses $1B Globally in 14 DaysBreaking Down Oscar's Best Picture Noms by Theme"I Get Emotionally Involved in Telling a Story": DPs From 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' 'The Fabelmans,' 'The...
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Scores Best Thursday of Year, Projected to Cross $400 Million This Weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross $400 million at the domestic box office this weekend, following a blockbuster day that took in the biggest Thursday haul of 2022 yesterday. The movie took in $20 million yesterday, breaking a record for any non-preview night Thursday this year (a few movies have topped that number for their preview nights ahead of big opening weekends). It dramatically out-earned the second Thursday of the year's biggest blockbuster to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently sitting at around $358 million at the domestic box office, and will likely surpass $400 million with a $50 million 3-day weekend.
Glass Onion: Knives Out sequel fails to crack Netflix top five – falling behind some surprising titles
Despite all the buzz surrounding Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has failed to break into Netflix’s illustrious film club.Rian Johnson’s sequel to his 2019 murder mystery film has proven to be a hit among audiences, with the film receiving mostly favourable reviews.Glass Onion was released on Netflix on 23 December. It streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days, the streaming service announced on Tuesday (27 December).This figure makes Glass Onion the streaming giant’s sixth biggest film debut, narrowly missing out on a top five position.The film follows behind Sandra Bullock’s 2021 film The Unforgivable...
Wes Anderson's Highest-Grossing Movie Might Not Be No. 1 With Fans
For every blockbuster that absolutely dominates theater chains for a time, there's a quirky movie that develops a cult following. More often than not, these movies aren't exactly making the same kind of money as something like "Avengers: Endgame" or "Avatar," but that isn't to say that they're not making any money at all; it's just that their success is measured slightly differently than that of tentpole movies.
‘Avatar’ sequel holds onto 1st place at box office with $56 million
“Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its box office dominance for a second consecutive weekend, taking in $56 million in North America as dangerous winter storms across large parts of the country kept business slow at movie theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday. Director James Cameron’s long-awaited follow-up...
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crossing $900M Globally as New Holiday Movies Get Iced
Outside of Avatar: The Way of Water, a brutal weather system named Storm Elliott is taking the merriment out of holiday moviegoing at the North American box office. The bomb cyclone has brought freezing temperatures, high winds, snow and ice to a wide swath of the country. Traditionally, the Christmas corridor is one of the most lucrative times of the year for Hollywood studios and theater owners. This year is an exception, between a less crowded marquee, Storm Elliott and ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the flu and the RSV virus. Another bummer: It’s never great when Christmas Eve falls on...
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
