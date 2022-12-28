High school boys basketball: Toledo Christian’s 3-pointers bury Ayersville

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Toledo Christian knocked down 6 of 7 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter to build a 18-12 lead before defeating Ayersville 61-52 in nonleague boys basketball play on Tuesday.

Toledo Christian (7-1) was led by a trio of double-digit scorers: Conye Gaston (18 points), Karter Koester (17 points), and Kalon Butler (14).

Weston McGuire’s 12 points led Ayersville (4-5).

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 76, PENINSULA (Wash.) 46

PHOENIX — Five Central Catholic players reached double figures as the Irish won at the Cactus Jam Tournament.

Makhi Leach led the way for Central Catholic with 17 points, Michael Greenlee, Jr., added 14 points, Isaiah Brenneman scored 13 points, Noah Langford had 11, and Ty’Waun Clark chipped in with 10.

The Irish trailed 19-15 after one quarter, but regained control of the game with a 21-9 second quarter edge and outscored Peninsula 40-18 in the second half.

Gabe Sarno led Peninsula with 15 points and Isaiah Brown added 10 points.

GENOA 57, OLD FORT 46

OLD FORT, Ohio — Jon Huston sank six of the Comets’ 10 3-pointers and totaled 25 points in a nonleague win over the Stockaders.

Huston hit his final three 3s in the third quarter, which Genoa (7-1) outscored Old Fort 20-6 to take a 40-32 lead entering the final frame.

Konnor Ernsberger and Pierson Steyer scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Stockaders (6-1).

MANSFIELD SENIOR 48, SCOTT 43

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Bulldogs trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter before falling to the Tygers in the Harvest Prep Holiday Hoopfest.

Daryl Barnett, Jr., scored 12 points to lead Scott (5-5).

Elias Owens had a game-high 17 points for Mansfield Senior (6-1).

OAK HARBOR 48, LAKE 39

MILLBURY — Ethan Stokes and Michael LaLonde had 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Rockets got by the Flyers in a nonleague matchup.

Oak Harbor, which led 25-20 at halftime, improved to 4-6 overall.

Caleb Tobias scored a game-high 14 points for Lake (0-7).

EVERGREEN 50, FOSTORIA 48

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Evergreen had three players in double figures for scoring and held off a late Redmen comeback to earn a nonleague victory.

Tyson Woodring had 14 points, while Eli Keifer and Andrew Gillen had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Vikings (4-3).

Machi Johnson scored 20 points with three 3-pointers for the Redmen (2-3), who mounted a 24-18 charge in the fourth quarter. Jordan Ferguson added 10 points.

ELMWOOD 74, GIBSONBURG 46

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — Hayden Wickard poured in 28 points to lead Elmwood to a road win.

Kade Lentz added 15 points for the Royals (1-4). The game was tied at 13 after one quarter, but Elmwood used a 22-8 advantage in the second quarter to race out to a lead and never looked back.

Cyler Amor paced Gibsonburg (0-7) with nine points.

ARCHBOLD 62, EASTWOOD 59

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Cade Brenner poured in 27 points and Jayden Seiler added 18 points as Archbold picked up a narrow road win.

Archbold (5-3) took a 22-14 lead after one quarter and survived a fourth-quarter comeback attempt from Eastwood (5-3).

The Eagles got 21 points from Case Boos, 13 points from Brady Weaver, and 12 points from Noah Smith.

WAUSEON 44, TINORA 35

WAUSEON, Ohio — Landon Hines scored 13 points and Elijah McLeod and Tyson Rodriguez added 12 points each as Wauseon (6-3) picked up a home win.

Luke Harris led Tinora (4-4) with 19 points and Aiden Rittenhouse added 13 points.