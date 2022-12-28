ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

High school boys basketball: Toledo Christian’s 3-pointers bury Ayersville

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPeyp_0jwD8aQo00

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Toledo Christian knocked down 6 of 7 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter to build a 18-12 lead before defeating Ayersville 61-52 in nonleague boys basketball play on Tuesday.

Toledo Christian (7-1) was led by a trio of double-digit scorers: Conye Gaston (18 points), Karter Koester (17 points), and Kalon Butler (14).

Weston McGuire’s 12 points led Ayersville (4-5).

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 76, PENINSULA (Wash.) 46

PHOENIX — Five Central Catholic players reached double figures as the Irish won at the Cactus Jam Tournament.

Makhi Leach led the way for Central Catholic with 17 points, Michael Greenlee, Jr., added 14 points, Isaiah Brenneman scored 13 points, Noah Langford had 11, and Ty’Waun Clark chipped in with 10.

The Irish trailed 19-15 after one quarter, but regained control of the game with a 21-9 second quarter edge and outscored Peninsula 40-18 in the second half.

Gabe Sarno led Peninsula with 15 points and Isaiah Brown added 10 points.

GENOA 57, OLD FORT 46

OLD FORT, Ohio — Jon Huston sank six of the Comets’ 10 3-pointers and totaled 25 points in a nonleague win over the Stockaders.

Huston hit his final three 3s in the third quarter, which Genoa (7-1) outscored Old Fort 20-6 to take a 40-32 lead entering the final frame.

Konnor Ernsberger and Pierson Steyer scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Stockaders (6-1).

MANSFIELD SENIOR 48, SCOTT 43

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Bulldogs trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter before falling to the Tygers in the Harvest Prep Holiday Hoopfest.

Daryl Barnett, Jr., scored 12 points to lead Scott (5-5).

Elias Owens had a game-high 17 points for Mansfield Senior (6-1).

OAK HARBOR 48, LAKE 39

MILLBURY — Ethan Stokes and Michael LaLonde had 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Rockets got by the Flyers in a nonleague matchup.

Oak Harbor, which led 25-20 at halftime, improved to 4-6 overall.

Caleb Tobias scored a game-high 14 points for Lake (0-7).

EVERGREEN 50, FOSTORIA 48

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Evergreen had three players in double figures for scoring and held off a late Redmen comeback to earn a nonleague victory.

Tyson Woodring had 14 points, while Eli Keifer and Andrew Gillen had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Vikings (4-3).

Machi Johnson scored 20 points with three 3-pointers for the Redmen (2-3), who mounted a 24-18 charge in the fourth quarter. Jordan Ferguson added 10 points.

ELMWOOD 74, GIBSONBURG 46

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — Hayden Wickard poured in 28 points to lead Elmwood to a road win.

Kade Lentz added 15 points for the Royals (1-4). The game was tied at 13 after one quarter, but Elmwood used a 22-8 advantage in the second quarter to race out to a lead and never looked back.

Cyler Amor paced Gibsonburg (0-7) with nine points.

ARCHBOLD 62, EASTWOOD 59

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Cade Brenner poured in 27 points and Jayden Seiler added 18 points as Archbold picked up a narrow road win.

Archbold (5-3) took a 22-14 lead after one quarter and survived a fourth-quarter comeback attempt from Eastwood (5-3).

The Eagles got 21 points from Case Boos, 13 points from Brady Weaver, and 12 points from Noah Smith.

WAUSEON 44, TINORA 35

WAUSEON, Ohio — Landon Hines scored 13 points and Elijah McLeod and Tyson Rodriguez added 12 points each as Wauseon (6-3) picked up a home win.

Luke Harris led Tinora (4-4) with 19 points and Aiden Rittenhouse added 13 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Toledo Christian to hold basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Christian is hosting this year’s annual holiday basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas. The clinic is taking place on Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Toledo Christian School. The clinic is for ages seven and up and the cost is a donation of $40.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent

When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
LIMA, OH
WolverineDigest

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan

There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire

Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing plenty of personality, her mom said Friday on Good Day with WTOL 11.
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy