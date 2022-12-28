ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

KSLA

ArkLaTexans vent about water woes

(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
SABINE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle

Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight in the 200 block of Melissa Place. They found Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes. Zwolle, Louisiana – A Louisiana man with a 25-year history of drug charges has been arrested again and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
ZWOLLE, LA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kalb.com

NPSO investigating accidental shooting involving 8-year-old

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is investigating an accidental shooting involving an 8-year-old that happened Monday afternoon near Natchitoches. On December 26, around 4:42 p.m., NPSO deputies and medical personnel responded to a report of an accidental shooting, and found an 8-year-old child suffering...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Drugs, gun found on stop

Police arrested a Ruston man early last Wednesday morning after several types of drugs were found in his vehicle. Samuel Andrews, 19, of Ruston, was stopped for improper headlights just after midnight on Tech Drive. When Ruston officers approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, and a...
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child. Police say officers responded to a call about a medical emergency around 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street and arrived to find the child unresponsive. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

