bossierpress.com
High school basketball: (Updated) 30-team “Doc” Edwards Invitational begins Wednesday
The “Doc” Edwards Invitational starts Wednesday with 30 teams competing. Airline, Benton and Haughton are in the 16-team girls field. Airline, Benton, Bossier and Parkway are in the 15-team boys field. Games will be played at Airline, Greenacres Middle and Cope Middle Wednesday. All games on the final...
KSLA
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
KTBS
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight in the 200 block of Melissa Place. They found Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.
kalb.com
Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes. Zwolle, Louisiana – A Louisiana man with a 25-year history of drug charges has been arrested again and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
kalb.com
NPSO investigating accidental shooting involving 8-year-old
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is investigating an accidental shooting involving an 8-year-old that happened Monday afternoon near Natchitoches. On December 26, around 4:42 p.m., NPSO deputies and medical personnel responded to a report of an accidental shooting, and found an 8-year-old child suffering...
KSLA
Natchitoches mayor’s proposed director of public safety rejects position after 3 weeks
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - With an uptick in crime in Natchitoches, Mayor Ronnie Williams proposed a director of public safety, who rejected the position three weeks after the proposition. Jay D. Oliphant Jr. has 27 years of law enforcement experience under his belt but decided the job just wasn’t for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs, gun found on stop
Police arrested a Ruston man early last Wednesday morning after several types of drugs were found in his vehicle. Samuel Andrews, 19, of Ruston, was stopped for improper headlights just after midnight on Tech Drive. When Ruston officers approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, and a...
11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish
WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child. Police say officers responded to a call about a medical emergency around 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street and arrived to find the child unresponsive. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
