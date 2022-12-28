ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
thenewsprogress.com

New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Southwest Virginia could get small modular nuclear reactor

In early October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his goal of developing a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within 10 years, part of a plan to make the region an epicenter of energy innovation. Not long after, Youngkin said he planned to allocate $10 million to create the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia farmers urged to respond to Census before Feb. 6 deadline

Time to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is running out, and Virginia farmers are being encouraged to return their questionnaires before the Feb. 6 deadline. The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November followed by hard copies this month.
VIRGINIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Seafood industry a major contributor to Virginia economy

Virginia’s seafood industry provided a $1.1 billion boost to the state’s economy in 2019, according to a new study released earlier this month by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The commonwealth’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in revenue from...
VIRGINIA STATE
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

New Virginia laws starting in 2023

There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy