thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
Minimum wage to increase in DC, workers and employers react to latest pay bump
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Not a state in the country pays a higher minimum wage than the nation’s capital — the District is set to keep that title, with the newest pay bump coming on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023, the living wage in the District will rise to $16.50 an hour […]
cardinalnews.org
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Virginia Business
Southwest Virginia could get small modular nuclear reactor
In early October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his goal of developing a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within 10 years, part of a plan to make the region an epicenter of energy innovation. Not long after, Youngkin said he planned to allocate $10 million to create the...
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia farmers urged to respond to Census before Feb. 6 deadline
Time to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is running out, and Virginia farmers are being encouraged to return their questionnaires before the Feb. 6 deadline. The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November followed by hard copies this month.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success
Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
WSET
Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
shoredailynews.com
Seafood industry a major contributor to Virginia economy
Virginia’s seafood industry provided a $1.1 billion boost to the state’s economy in 2019, according to a new study released earlier this month by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The commonwealth’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in revenue from...
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
cardinalnews.org
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia
The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
fox5dc.com
New Virginia laws starting in 2023
There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
