ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enumclaw, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
BOISE, ID
seattlemedium.com

Another Electrical Substation Vandalized

This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
TACOMA, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week

2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?

Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
BOISE, ID
Tri-City Herald

The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary

Remembering their time at Gravity Payments, some employees of the Seattle-based credit card processor recall a pernicious cycle. Come in star-struck by celebrity founder and CEO Dan Price, a progressive social media star famous for setting base salaries at $70,000. Then notice the demands pile up. Attend a company event where colleagues share their personal traumas. Answer Price’s late-night calls. Overhear one of the CEO’s “explosive” outbursts.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
Flying Magazine

Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest

“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
SEATTLE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed on Dec. 29

WASHINGTON – For those driving near Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 at milepost 53 will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Washington Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed to remove snow from the shoulders. It will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Exits 53 and 54 will still be open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy