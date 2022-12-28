Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
seattlemedium.com
Another Electrical Substation Vandalized
This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week
2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
Record High Tide in Washington Leads to Jellyfish Stranded in Streets
Earlier this week, a record high tide hit Olympia, Washington. The water from Puget Sound seeped onto the streets and caused major damage along the way. Businesses flooded, cars were submerged, and jellyfish were carried all the way from the sound to the city streets. Unlike their fellow sea creatures,...
Tri-City Herald
The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary
Remembering their time at Gravity Payments, some employees of the Seattle-based credit card processor recall a pernicious cycle. Come in star-struck by celebrity founder and CEO Dan Price, a progressive social media star famous for setting base salaries at $70,000. Then notice the demands pile up. Attend a company event where colleagues share their personal traumas. Answer Price’s late-night calls. Overhear one of the CEO’s “explosive” outbursts.
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed on Dec. 29
WASHINGTON – For those driving near Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 at milepost 53 will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Washington Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed to remove snow from the shoulders. It will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Exits 53 and 54 will still be open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
Comments / 1