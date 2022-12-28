Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
One dead after crashing in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood
One person is dead after authorities say they crashed into parked cars in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
KATU.com
Fireworks ignite fire at Hillsboro apartment complex on New Year's Eve
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Fire Department, along with Hillsboro Police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve. Officials say at 8:00 p.m. “fireworks and a trash can joined forces to irresponsibly celebrate the impending new year.” Residents of the apartment complex, including several children, were evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly.
kptv.com
Man injured after shooting at E Portland gas station
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police. A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street.
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
kptv.com
Man gets 5 years for string of Portland, Vancouver robberies
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a series of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. On Thursday, JJ Ben pled guilty to the string of robberies, the DA’s office said....
kptv.com
Portlanders ring in 2023: ‘Gettin’ over with the old, in with the new’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As 2023 neared, the energy, excitement and anticipation at the 30th annual Champagne Ball, hosted by the Portland Art Museum, was high Saturday night. “Happy New Year,” one couple shouted. Alena, who’s celebrating by doing a bar crawl, said the New Year is a time...
kptv.com
2-alarm fire damages bank in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue called for a second alarm to fight a fire at a bank in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PF&R said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the Bank of America at Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. They found smoke coming from the front door. Once inside, they found multiple hot spots. A second alarm was called to help extinguish the fire.
Suspected shoplifter of $9K in goods nabbed in Hillsboro
A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland
A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
Man shot dead after kicking in apartment door, Vancouver police say
A Vancouver resident shot and killed an alleged intruder who was kicking in the door of the resident’s apartment, police said. Officers responded Tuesday morning to the fatal shooting at Fisher’s Mill Apartments, 1000 S.E. 160th Ave., just before 9 a.m., according to a news release. The resident...
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
kptv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest 141st Avenue Friday evening. According to Beaverton P.D., there happened to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle driving behind the car that hit the victim...
‘Perfect storm’ of violence, vice overwhelmed NE Portland block. Then the city tried something new
Sam Adams stood alone on Northeast Milton Street one day last July, trying to understand what he’d gotten himself into. “It was immediately apparent how dangerous and disordered the situation was,” the former mayor recalled recently. “Milton Street was clearly a drug bazaar.”. And not just drugs.
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham
A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.
KATU.com
Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
Endangered woman, 60, returns home safe after going missing in Portland storm
Update: Portland Police said Tuesday afternoon Arueda Willeto has found her way home, returning safely on her own. A 60-year-old east Portland woman was reported missing Monday afternoon, 30 minutes after a passer-by called police to request a welfare check for a lost and confused woman. Portland Police are asking...
Comments / 3