KGW

92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fireworks ignite fire at Hillsboro apartment complex on New Year's Eve

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Fire Department, along with Hillsboro Police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve. Officials say at 8:00 p.m. “fireworks and a trash can joined forces to irresponsibly celebrate the impending new year.” Residents of the apartment complex, including several children, were evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Man injured after shooting at E Portland gas station

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police. A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Man gets 5 years for string of Portland, Vancouver robberies

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a series of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. On Thursday, JJ Ben pled guilty to the string of robberies, the DA’s office said....
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

2-alarm fire damages bank in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue called for a second alarm to fight a fire at a bank in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PF&R said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the Bank of America at Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. They found smoke coming from the front door. Once inside, they found multiple hot spots. A second alarm was called to help extinguish the fire.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland

A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest 141st Avenue Friday evening. According to Beaverton P.D., there happened to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle driving behind the car that hit the victim...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
PORTLAND, OR

