Huntsville, AL

Scores and highlights from day one of local high school basketball holiday tournaments

By Claudia Chakamian
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyyNd_0jwD7RpS00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple local high school basketball holiday tournaments tipped off on Tuesday, including the 40th annual Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville High School.

Here are the results from day one:

Austin 65, Jacksonville 63 (2OT)

Huntsville 76, Madison Academy 35

Hazel Green 52, Baker 70

Mae Jemison 52, Haleyville 66

Columbia 57, Westminster Christian 65

Buckhorn 40, Sparkman 45

Lee 44, Oxford 53

Bob Jones 44, Mountain Brook 42.

Here’s the schedule for day two in the main gym:

9:00 a.m. Bake vs. Haleyville

10:30 a.m. Austin vs. Huntsville

12:00 p.m. Westminster Christian vs. Sparkman

1:30 p.m. Oxford vs. Bob Jones

Here are the scores for day one of the BallN Prep National Showcase at Hazel Green High School:

East Limestone 59, Mae Jemison 36

Lee 59, Huntsville 52

Midfield 54, Sumter Central 58

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 58, Oxford 44

Paul Bryant 19, Bob Jones 78

Hoover 78, Minor 31

Lee County (GA) 17, Hazel Green 66

To view the day two schedule, head to the Hazel Green Twitter page.

In the Randolph Holiday Classic at Madison County High School, the Randolph boys got the 57-21 win over Lindsay Lane, while the Randolph girls got the 44-31 win over North Jackson.

In the boys winners bracket: Tanner will play Douglas at 4:30 p.m. while Randolph will play Boaz at 7:30 p.m. For the girls winners bracket: Randolph will take on Holly Pond at 3:00 p.m. while Arab will face Sylvania at 6:00 p.m.

