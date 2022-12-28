ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mother Jones

How Right-Wing Groups Set the Stage for the Supreme Court to Rig Future Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday the Supreme Court will hear a bombshell case, Moore v. Harper, that will have enormous ramifications for future elections. The outcome will determine whether state legislatures—many of which are heavily gerrymandered and disproportionately controlled by Republicans—will be granted near king-like status to draw new redistricting maps and pass restrictive voting laws with little to no review by state courts or other entities.
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to "Rewrite History" So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
ALABAMA STATE
POLITICO

Some Florida Republicans flip on gay marriage vote

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— Nearly five months ago, Florida Republicans were split over a bill that would write same-sex marriage into federal law, and protect interracial marriages. Six GOP members from the state voted for the bill when it came up in July — just a few months before they were all on the 2022 ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Early voting skepticism causes headaches for GOP heading into 2024

Republican leaders are urging their base to take a less skeptical stance on early and mail-in voting after the party suffered significant losses in the midterms through heavily relying on in-person voting on Election Day.  The GOP’s latest message on the matter marks a change in tone for the party, which was heavily influenced by…
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania state Senate race could have chaotic knock-on effect in state House

A special election for Pennsylvania's state Senate race could throw the state House into further chaos by eliminating either party's claim on a majority until late next year. Currently, the Republicans hold the majority in the House over the Democrats, 101 to 99. Three seats sit vacant but are expected to be Democratic wins, with a special election for one of the seats set for Feb. 7.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

