ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed during shootout with Tacoma police

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police officers early Friday. At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police. Officers saw the suspect...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Bothell man arrested for alleged hate crime shooting

A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot, according to the police report. The...
BOTHELL, WA
The Suburban Times

TPD makes drug arrest

Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Dec. 27 TPD Special Investigations served a search warrant on a suspected drug trafficker supplying the Hosmer Corridor. Two males aged 36 & 40 were arrested for UPCS w/ Intent to Deliver & UPOF 1st. A “ghost gun”, 50 gm of cocaine & crack, & 74 gm of fentanyl pills were recovered.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett

Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspect who robbed Fred Meyer in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fred Meyer in Monroe on Thursday. At around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department (MPD) announced on Twitter they were searching for a suspect with K9 support. The suspect is described as being a white man, wearing a...
MONROE, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Detectives asking public to review surveillance video for suspicious activity near power facilities

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Our detectives are asking Pierce County residents and business owners to review surveillance video for suspicious activity this past weekend near power facilities in Pierce County. On Christmas Day (12/25), four substations were vandalized, causing thousands of customers to lose power:. 5:00 am |...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Skagit Breaking

Mount Vernon Kidnapping Suspects In Custody

Mount Vernon, WA – On December 29th, 2022, Amanda and Amber Dinges were arrested by members of the Mount Vernon Police Department at SeaTac Airport when they returned to Seattle from Vietnam. They are currently in custody at the Skagit County Community Justice Center in Mount Vernon. Their first court.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store

This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy