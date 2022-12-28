Read full article on original website
Man killed during shootout with Tacoma police
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police officers early Friday. At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police. Officers saw the suspect...
Seattle, Washington
Police Find Four Guns, Variety of Narcotics in Vehicle After Witnessing Drug Deal
Officers arrested a warrant suspect and seized four firearms, a variety of narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash after witnessing an apparent drug deal in North Seattle on Tuesday. Just before 11:00 p.m., police near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North saw someone in the driver’s seat of...
Police: Man reportedly blew up car after driving it into Washington state supermarket
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington state man is accused of driving his vehicle through a supermarket and starting a car fire, authorities said Wednesday. The 56-year-old man from Olympia, whose name has not been released, drove into a Fred Meyer supermarket in Everett on Friday shortly after 6 p.m. PST, KIRO-TV reported.
Bothell man arrested for alleged hate crime shooting
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot, according to the police report. The...
The Suburban Times
TPD makes drug arrest
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Dec. 27 TPD Special Investigations served a search warrant on a suspected drug trafficker supplying the Hosmer Corridor. Two males aged 36 & 40 were arrested for UPCS w/ Intent to Deliver & UPOF 1st. A “ghost gun”, 50 gm of cocaine & crack, & 74 gm of fentanyl pills were recovered.
Chronicle
Purse Robbery in Pierce County Leads to Gunfire, Police Pursuit, Crash
A 911 caller who tailed a robbery suspect fleeing a Spanaway grocery store on Thursday morning was shot at by the man, according to Pierce County deputies. A police chase led into Sumner where the suspect crashed into a tractor trailer. The 911 caller was not hit by the gunfire,...
Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett
Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
q13fox.com
Federal Way man arrested, 18 stolen vehicles recovered after year-long investigation
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - A man who had been stealing vehicles, trailers and other equipment across Washington was arrested after being caught driving a stolen van earlier this week. According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), the 45-year-old suspect had been stealing heavy equipment from areas in...
Massive drug bust slows influx of drugs in King County, sergeant says
BURIEN, Wash — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has concluded a huge drug bust, which they said put a dent in the supply of fentanyl on the streets. A week ago, KCSO detectives served multiple warrants in western Washington and seized hundreds of pounds of drugs during its operation.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect who robbed Fred Meyer in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fred Meyer in Monroe on Thursday. At around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department (MPD) announced on Twitter they were searching for a suspect with K9 support. The suspect is described as being a white man, wearing a...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
The Suburban Times
Detectives asking public to review surveillance video for suspicious activity near power facilities
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Our detectives are asking Pierce County residents and business owners to review surveillance video for suspicious activity this past weekend near power facilities in Pierce County. On Christmas Day (12/25), four substations were vandalized, causing thousands of customers to lose power:. 5:00 am |...
Suspect arrested after pipe bomb found in Seattle parking garage
SEATTLE — Police arrested a 38-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly left a pipe bomb in an underground parking garage in Seattle. Police responded to the 900 block of South Horton Street around 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious item. Detectives from the Arson/Bomb Squad used...
Skagit Breaking
Mount Vernon Kidnapping Suspects In Custody
Mount Vernon, WA – On December 29th, 2022, Amanda and Amber Dinges were arrested by members of the Mount Vernon Police Department at SeaTac Airport when they returned to Seattle from Vietnam. They are currently in custody at the Skagit County Community Justice Center in Mount Vernon. Their first court.
Seattle, Washington
Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting
Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
MyNorthwest.com
12-hour standoff in Thurston County leads to one injured and arrested
A nearly 12-hour standoff in Thurston county ended with shots fired and a 50-year-old man behind bars Thursday evening. At around 10:30 Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Tumwater to carry out an eviction, and the resident barricaded himself inside. Deputies say at one point, gunfire...
Crash, broken barrier slow traffic on westbound SR 18
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A one-car crash on westbound State Route 18 in Federal Way slowed traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the I-5 interchange. Trooper Rick Johnson said a car hit a Jersey barrier, causing a section of it to go into the left lane of traffic.
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
myeverettnews.com
Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store
This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
