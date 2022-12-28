ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Dominate the West Coast

Following their defeat of the then No. 7 Missouri Tigers, but before the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Tech Hokies traveled out to Palo Alto, CA to take on the Lindenwood Lions and Stanford Cardinal. The Hokies first took on Lindenwood and absolutely liquified the Lions, 52-0, before taking down Stanford,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past 08-01-22

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. August 1, 192399 Years AgoReturn Beer To Woman With BabyEighteen bottles of home-brewed beer were ordered returned to Mrs. Catherine Promere yesterday by Justice Francis P. Brady, after the woman had told the court that she was nursing a child and that the beverage...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Need-to-know's for burst pipes

Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Rescue Mission 2023 goals. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. Roanoke street loses mail...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
ROANOKE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville honors Vass

Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
HILLSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Thomas Dale stymies second-half rallies to conquer Eagles

Keyode Rogers' job-related return to Franklin County during the Holidays has turned into a successful sojourn. In each of the last two years, Rogers, a former Eagles head boys basketball coach, has led Thomas Dale to triumphs over Franklin County from the visiting team's bench inside Samuel M. Hawkins Central-Gymnasium.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Feeding Southwest Virginia comes to Central Gym

Feeding Southwest Virginia came to Pulaski to distribute 300 boxes of food. They were aided by Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Pulaski’s police and fire departments. By WILLIAM PAINE. The Patriot. A crew from Feeding...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches

Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Compensation study confirms FCPS teachers underpaid

Franklin County Public Schools’ long-awaited pay study confirms that the division’s teachers are underpaid. In October 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. Kristen Gilley, Evergreen Solutions senior consultant, presented the study’s preliminary findings at the Nov. 14 county School Board meeting. “We...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buying and renovating a house - Why you should wait

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Did you buy a new home or are you thinking of buying a new home in 2023? There are many decisions to consider, including major renovations. We sit down with local realtor, Amanda Ostrander, about when and how to renovate your new home. She discusses the various considerations you should make including how the house serves you before you begin tearing down walls.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox

We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
PULASKI, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy