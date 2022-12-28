Read full article on original website
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Dominate the West Coast
Following their defeat of the then No. 7 Missouri Tigers, but before the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Tech Hokies traveled out to Palo Alto, CA to take on the Lindenwood Lions and Stanford Cardinal. The Hokies first took on Lindenwood and absolutely liquified the Lions, 52-0, before taking down Stanford,...
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
Echoes of the Past 08-01-22
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. August 1, 192399 Years AgoReturn Beer To Woman With BabyEighteen bottles of home-brewed beer were ordered returned to Mrs. Catherine Promere yesterday by Justice Francis P. Brady, after the woman had told the court that she was nursing a child and that the beverage...
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
Need-to-know's for burst pipes
Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Rescue Mission 2023 goals. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. Roanoke street loses mail...
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
Thomas Dale stymies second-half rallies to conquer Eagles
Keyode Rogers' job-related return to Franklin County during the Holidays has turned into a successful sojourn. In each of the last two years, Rogers, a former Eagles head boys basketball coach, has led Thomas Dale to triumphs over Franklin County from the visiting team's bench inside Samuel M. Hawkins Central-Gymnasium.
Feeding Southwest Virginia comes to Central Gym
Feeding Southwest Virginia came to Pulaski to distribute 300 boxes of food. They were aided by Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Pulaski’s police and fire departments. By WILLIAM PAINE. The Patriot. A crew from Feeding...
Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches
Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
Compensation study confirms FCPS teachers underpaid
Franklin County Public Schools’ long-awaited pay study confirms that the division’s teachers are underpaid. In October 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. Kristen Gilley, Evergreen Solutions senior consultant, presented the study’s preliminary findings at the Nov. 14 county School Board meeting. “We...
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
Federal funding approved for Wiley Drive Bridge construction project in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke will be receiving federal funding for the Wiley Drive Bridge project on the Greenway. $2.5 million will go toward raising the low water bridge so it sits higher above the water. That area of the Wasena neighborhood has been prone to flooding because of how low the bridge is.
Buying and renovating a house - Why you should wait
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Did you buy a new home or are you thinking of buying a new home in 2023? There are many decisions to consider, including major renovations. We sit down with local realtor, Amanda Ostrander, about when and how to renovate your new home. She discusses the various considerations you should make including how the house serves you before you begin tearing down walls.
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
