kptv.com
Portland man pinned by fallen tree still recovering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is recovering after a tree fell on his home in last week’s winter storm. Gary Worthington has lived in his Southeast Portland home for the last 25 years. Last week, he said he was watching the news when he heard something. “I...
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham
A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.
KATU.com
Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
kptv.com
1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
Tigard man suspected of shooting mail carrier on Christmas Eve arrested in Lake Oswego, police say
A Tigard man who’s suspected of shooting a mail carrier on Christmas Eve was arrested Wednesday in Lake Oswego, police said. At about 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, a uniform-wearing U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in the leg near Southeast 37th Avenue and Harvey Street in Milwaukie, police said. The mail carrier, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was treated at a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.
kptv.com
Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
kptv.com
DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving under the influence is to blame for a power outage on Portland’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2:30 a.m., a driver of a Subaru Forester crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at...
KATU.com
Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: Crashes prompt road safety pushes in Tigard, Sherwood
It’s a question humans have been asking for as long as we’ve had language — and it’s a question that local communities have been asking since the deaths of two Sherwood girls on Feb. 20, when they were struck by an incapacitated driver as they walked along Southwest Edy Road, and a hit-and-run crash that killed Tigard resident Karen Kain and injured her elderly mother on Southwest Hall Boulevard on March 4.
kptv.com
Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. woman was trapped in her home for three days after severe winds filled her yard with live power lines on Tuesday, she said. Brenda Phares said the storm blew down a tree near her home. “I’m sitting on the porch and I stand...
State police ID woman killed by falling tree on I-84
A pickup truck passenger was killed on Interstate 84 and the driver was injured when a tree fell on the truck on Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
kptv.com
‘I’m hurt’: Kelso woman misses mother’s funeral after canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, yet travelers are still dealing with headaches and heartbreak. More than 2,300 Southwest flights across the country are canceled for Thursday alone - and over a dozen Southwest flights out of PDX were canceled Wednesday.
Tigard man arrested for attempted murder of a mail carrier
Four days after a mail carrier was shot in Milwaukie, a suspect has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: No 'Big Dig,' but big disruptions for Beaverton, Tigard
Construction officially began on Highway 217 a little more than a year ago, in late 2021, but it was in 2022 that the scope of the work truly made itself known for the tens of thousands who drive the freeway each day. The 7.5-mile freeway is choked with exits, which...
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
