West Linn, OR

kptv.com

Portland man pinned by fallen tree still recovering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is recovering after a tree fell on his home in last week’s winter storm. Gary Worthington has lived in his Southeast Portland home for the last 25 years. Last week, he said he was watching the news when he heard something. “I...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Tigard man suspected of shooting mail carrier on Christmas Eve arrested in Lake Oswego, police say

A Tigard man who’s suspected of shooting a mail carrier on Christmas Eve was arrested Wednesday in Lake Oswego, police said. At about 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, a uniform-wearing U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in the leg near Southeast 37th Avenue and Harvey Street in Milwaukie, police said. The mail carrier, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was treated at a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
PORTLAND, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

2022 IN REVIEW: Crashes prompt road safety pushes in Tigard, Sherwood

It’s a question humans have been asking for as long as we’ve had language — and it’s a question that local communities have been asking since the deaths of two Sherwood girls on Feb. 20, when they were struck by an incapacitated driver as they walked along Southwest Edy Road, and a hit-and-run crash that killed Tigard resident Karen Kain and injured her elderly mother on Southwest Hall Boulevard on March 4.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. woman was trapped in her home for three days after severe winds filled her yard with live power lines on Tuesday, she said. Brenda Phares said the storm blew down a tree near her home. “I’m sitting on the porch and I stand...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR

