Fort Myers Beach, FL

Giant American flag covers side of Fort Myers Beach resort as symbol of strength

By Gage Goulding
 2 days ago

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There’s a beacon of resiliency on Fort Myers Beach that’s unarguably the biggest the island has: a massive, six-story tall American flag.

The stars and stripes hang on the side of the Gulfview Manor Resort along the south end of Estero Island.

Facing the road, anyone driving down Estero Boulevard can’t miss Old Glory and the sign of strength it’s meant to be for the island community.

“It’s not just one person,” said Tina Odom. “It’s not just one house, one beach home. It’s getting everything back to normal.”

Construction workers at Gulfview Manor Resort are restoring the mid-rise building from Hurricane Ian’s destruction back in September. One of the workers told NBC2 they draped the flag on the side of the building about two weeks ago.

“That’s awesome,” Odom said. “Those people are rallying. They’re getting their building back together and it’s not just for that building. It’s for the entire island.”

The flag is a stark contrast to what’s in the picture around the area, with rubble and debris piles still everywhere. Admittedly, it’s hard not to get caught up in what once stood on parts of the island.

“Very sad to see everybody just lost everything that they have,” said Cassie Atkins. “Some people don’t have anything other than this.”

The flag is a symbol of American spirit for anyone who passes, whether passing through or they live here. It’s a remembrance of what happened in September and a vision ahead to the future of Fort Myers Beach.

“Very proud to be here. To be in Florida — to be in America, really,” Atkins said.

The flag, albeit the biggest indication of getting back to normal, isn’t the only one. As you walk along the beach, you’ll slowly come across other hints, like the clean and clear waves crashing on shore the white sand, free of debris, plus the clanking of sea shells that are collected by people scouring the area.

“That right there just says people are, they’re here and they want to get back to normal,” said Odom.

The island will be. It won’t be tonight, tomorrow or the next, but eventually, it will. Messages like the giant U.S. flag just help the community along the way.

“All for one, one for all,” Atkins said.

