Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Gritman Medical Center 2-23-25 Community Health Needs Assessment

Gritman Medical Center conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years to evaluate the overall health needs of the region. The 2023-25 Community Health Needs Assessment can now be found at the link. Based on input from area experts and Latah County residents, our assessment identified the community’s top...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

WSU Moves Lawsuit From Former Football Coach Nick Rolovich Over His Firing From Local State Court To Federal Court

Washington State University has moved former Cougar Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich’s lawsuit over his firing from the local state court to federal court. Rolovich was fired by WSU in the fall of 2021 for not complying with Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for state workers. Rolovich, who is a Catholic, requested a religious exemption from the vaccine requirement. That religious exemption was granted by WSU but the Cougar Athletic Department chose not to accommodate Rolovich. The accommodation which was denied would have allowed Rolovich to keep coaching unvaccinated.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Women’s Basketball Players Facing Possible Misdemeanor Theft Charges For Allegedly Stealing From Walmart

Two Washington State University women’s basketball players are facing possible misdemeanor charges for allegedly stealing from Walmart. Pullman Police were called to the store on Wednesday night around 6:00 for the shoplifting report. Officers say 22-year-old Bella Murekatete and 19-year-old Kaia Woods allegedly stole less than 50 dollars in merchandise. Police say the women were cooperative. The Pullman PD will be asking the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office to charge the women with 3rd degree misdemeanor theft.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Broken Automatic Backup Power Supply At PRH Forces Postponement Of Non-Emergency Surgeries

Non-emergency surgeries that were scheduled for this week at Pullman Regional Hospital have been postponed because the hospital’s automatic backup power supply is down. PRH officials say a power surge during Tuesday’s windstorm knocked out the automatic power backup system. The hospital still has backup power but it has to be started manually. PRH policy requires that non-emergency surgeries be rescheduled when the automatic backup power isn’t working. Those repairs are scheduled to take place today. Hospital officials expect to resume non-emergency surgeries early next week.
PULLMAN, WA

