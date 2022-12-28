Washington State University has moved former Cougar Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich’s lawsuit over his firing from the local state court to federal court. Rolovich was fired by WSU in the fall of 2021 for not complying with Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for state workers. Rolovich, who is a Catholic, requested a religious exemption from the vaccine requirement. That religious exemption was granted by WSU but the Cougar Athletic Department chose not to accommodate Rolovich. The accommodation which was denied would have allowed Rolovich to keep coaching unvaccinated.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO