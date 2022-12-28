Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Suspect In UI Student Murders Listed As WSU Doctoral Student In Criminology
The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students Bryan Christopher Kohberger is listed as a student at Washington State University. Kohberger is a doctoral student in criminology at WSU.
pullmanradio.com
Gritman Medical Center 2-23-25 Community Health Needs Assessment
Gritman Medical Center conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years to evaluate the overall health needs of the region. The 2023-25 Community Health Needs Assessment can now be found at the link. Based on input from area experts and Latah County residents, our assessment identified the community’s top...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Moves Lawsuit From Former Football Coach Nick Rolovich Over His Firing From Local State Court To Federal Court
Washington State University has moved former Cougar Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich’s lawsuit over his firing from the local state court to federal court. Rolovich was fired by WSU in the fall of 2021 for not complying with Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for state workers. Rolovich, who is a Catholic, requested a religious exemption from the vaccine requirement. That religious exemption was granted by WSU but the Cougar Athletic Department chose not to accommodate Rolovich. The accommodation which was denied would have allowed Rolovich to keep coaching unvaccinated.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Latah County Above 3,000 Feet
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow above 3,000 feet. The advisory runs until 7:00 tonight.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Women’s Basketball Players Facing Possible Misdemeanor Theft Charges For Allegedly Stealing From Walmart
Two Washington State University women’s basketball players are facing possible misdemeanor charges for allegedly stealing from Walmart. Pullman Police were called to the store on Wednesday night around 6:00 for the shoplifting report. Officers say 22-year-old Bella Murekatete and 19-year-old Kaia Woods allegedly stole less than 50 dollars in merchandise. Police say the women were cooperative. The Pullman PD will be asking the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office to charge the women with 3rd degree misdemeanor theft.
pullmanradio.com
Broken Automatic Backup Power Supply At PRH Forces Postponement Of Non-Emergency Surgeries
Non-emergency surgeries that were scheduled for this week at Pullman Regional Hospital have been postponed because the hospital’s automatic backup power supply is down. PRH officials say a power surge during Tuesday’s windstorm knocked out the automatic power backup system. The hospital still has backup power but it has to be started manually. PRH policy requires that non-emergency surgeries be rescheduled when the automatic backup power isn’t working. Those repairs are scheduled to take place today. Hospital officials expect to resume non-emergency surgeries early next week.
