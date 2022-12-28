Read full article on original website
America’s Largest Hate Groups
The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump era, from 2017 to 2019. In 2020, the number of hate crimes reached the highest level in more than a decade, the FBI reported. (Here is the hate crime rate in every state.) To determine the […]
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
Trump Likely to Be Indicted, Will End Life 'Behind Bars,' Congressman Says
Representative Jamie Raskin said Saturday that he "really would be surprised" if the former president evaded January 6 charges.
A Massive Republican Gathering is Latest Warning Sign for Trump
This weekend's annual event, which attracted 11,000 young conservatives, reveal that Trump's 2024 campaign may not receive the primary welcome he anticipates.
Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)
Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
Trump's Christmas Is Off to a Terrible Start
Lawsuits, a criminal referral from the January 6 committee and a House vote to release his tax returns made for a bad week for Trump.
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Voices: Donald Trump is a man at war with America – and deserves everything he gets
The most depressing revelation in the unrelenting misery of the January 6th Congressional committee hearings is that Donald Trump has known all along that he lost the presidential election of 2020. He never believed the election had been really “stolen”.He admitted as much to many of his colleagues and advisers after polling had ended and he proceeded to foment trouble, even when he knew full well that he was in the wrong. It was at best a face-saving, self-delusional ploy to protect his fragile ego; it was at worst a conscious attempt to overturn an election – to steal...
Donald Trump's Christmas Message: 'The USA Is Dying From Within'
The former president blasted the Biden administration on Truth Social over the "horror show" at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Donald Trump's Awful Year Is About to Get Even Worse
The former president's tax returns, which he sought for years to keep hidden, will likely be published on December 30 by the House ways and means committee.
Meet the Trumps: How America's first family arrived in New York on a steamship from Germany in 1885 and built a sprawling empire in 4 generations
The Trump family dynasty has produced real-estate moguls, a pioneering scientist, one federal judge, and the former president of the United States.
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
Trump expert spots 'telling' sign that could reveal the state of his 2024 campaign
Maggie Haberman, a Donald Trump expert from the New York Times, has revealed what people should be keeping an eye on when analysing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, Haberman joined CNN This Morning to discuss recent polling that shows Trump's approval rating slowly dwindling and support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis growing."This is obviously not where Trump wanted to be," Haberman said.Haberman has covered all things related to Trump, from his presidential campaign to his presidency from 2015 onward. She recently released a book Confidence Man about Trump.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut beyond the polling, Haberman...
Survey: Half of Americans, most Republicans think US global influence is waning
Roughly half of Americans and a large majority of Republicans think the nation’s global influence is slipping, according to a new Pew Research analysis. Overall, 47 percent of respondents told Pew pollsters the country’s influence on the global stage is weakening, while 19 percent said it is waxing, with the remainder deeming it unchanged. The…
Jan 6 report reveals identity of Trump ally who was architect of fake elector plot
The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has revealed the identity of the Donald Trump ally accused of being the architect of the fake elector plot.Kenneth Chesebro, a little-known attorney, allegedly led the scheme to plant fake electors in seven states where President Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election, according to the committee’s bombshell report.The plot involved these fake electors casting electoral college votes in Mr Trump’s favour based on false claims that then-vice president Mike Pence could “toss” out the votes of legitimate electors casting the vote of the will of the people...
Biden Slammed For Vacation Amid Border, Travel Concerns: 'Where is POTUS'
A cavalcade of conservative commentators claim the optics of Biden's Caribbean vacation are less than pristine amid a series of mounting crises.
Trump rages on Truth Social after Jan. 6 report blames him for Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Thursday after the House Jan. 6 committee released its final report on the Capitol attack. The committee released its final 800-plus-page report blaming Trump for the Capitol riot and recommending that Congress consider banning him from holding public office. The panel also issued 11 recommendations to prevent a similar attack in the future, including reforming the Electoral Count Act that Trump sought to exploit to overturn his election loss.
White House Accuses Texas Guv of ‘Abandoning’ Migrant Kids in Freezing Cold
On Monday, the White House denounced the transportation of migrants from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. on a subfreezing Christmas Eve. In a statement, White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing him of “abandoning children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities.” While Abbott has yet to claim responsibility for the most recent drop-off, the Republican governor has previously sent busloads of migrants to several sanctuary cities—including 50 to Harris’ home in September. Many have interpreted Abbott’s actions as a political stunt, as the conservative has been outspoken against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott has yet to respond to the White House's claims. Read it at Reuters
