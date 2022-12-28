ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest Hate Groups

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump era, from 2017 to 2019. In 2020, the number of hate crimes reached the highest level in more than a decade, the FBI reported. (Here is the hate crime rate in every state.) To determine the […]
ARIZONA STATE
Hdogar

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Donald Trump is a man at war with America – and deserves everything he gets

The most depressing revelation in the unrelenting misery of the January 6th Congressional committee hearings is that Donald Trump has known all along that he lost the presidential election of 2020. He never believed the election had been really “stolen”.He admitted as much to many of his colleagues and advisers after polling had ended and he proceeded to foment trouble, even when he knew full well that he was in the wrong. It was at best a face-saving, self-delusional ploy to protect his fragile ego; it was at worst a conscious attempt to overturn an election – to steal...
Indy100

Trump expert spots 'telling' sign that could reveal the state of his 2024 campaign

Maggie Haberman, a Donald Trump expert from the New York Times, has revealed what people should be keeping an eye on when analysing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, Haberman joined CNN This Morning to discuss recent polling that shows Trump's approval rating slowly dwindling and support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis growing."This is obviously not where Trump wanted to be," Haberman said.Haberman has covered all things related to Trump, from his presidential campaign to his presidency from 2015 onward. She recently released a book Confidence Man about Trump.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut beyond the polling, Haberman...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Survey: Half of Americans, most Republicans think US global influence is waning

Roughly half of Americans and a large majority of Republicans think the nation’s global influence is slipping, according to a new Pew Research analysis.  Overall, 47 percent of respondents told Pew pollsters the country’s influence on the global stage is weakening, while 19 percent said it is waxing, with the remainder deeming it unchanged. The…
The Independent

Jan 6 report reveals identity of Trump ally who was architect of fake elector plot

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has revealed the identity of the Donald Trump ally accused of being the architect of the fake elector plot.Kenneth Chesebro, a little-known attorney, allegedly led the scheme to plant fake electors in seven states where President Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election, according to the committee’s bombshell report.The plot involved these fake electors casting electoral college votes in Mr Trump’s favour based on false claims that then-vice president Mike Pence could “toss” out the votes of legitimate electors casting the vote of the will of the people...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump rages on Truth Social after Jan. 6 report blames him for Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Thursday after the House Jan. 6 committee released its final report on the Capitol attack. The committee released its final 800-plus-page report blaming Trump for the Capitol riot and recommending that Congress consider banning him from holding public office. The panel also issued 11 recommendations to prevent a similar attack in the future, including reforming the Electoral Count Act that Trump sought to exploit to overturn his election loss.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

White House Accuses Texas Guv of ‘Abandoning’ Migrant Kids in Freezing Cold

On Monday, the White House denounced the transportation of migrants from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. on a subfreezing Christmas Eve. In a statement, White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing him of “abandoning children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities.” While Abbott has yet to claim responsibility for the most recent drop-off, the Republican governor has previously sent busloads of migrants to several sanctuary cities—including 50 to Harris’ home in September. Many have interpreted Abbott’s actions as a political stunt, as the conservative has been outspoken against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott has yet to respond to the White House's claims. Read it at Reuters
TEXAS STATE

