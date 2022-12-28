Read full article on original website
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Idaho murders: Leaked image appears to show victims inside local bar hours before unsolved stabbings
A leaked image of two of the four University of Idaho victims has emerged as the investigation into a quadruple stabbing nears a seventh week without a suspect.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
TJ Watt Reacts to News That His Brother, JJ, is Retiring From NFL
JJ Watt surprised the NFL world on Tuesday, making an announcement that he’ll be retiring from football at the end of the 2022 season. Many will be sad to watch one of the all-time greats step away from the game, including his brother, T.J. Watt. JJ posted a tweet...
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Tom Brady becomes best-paid NFL player of all time with $303million made in 22 seasons
The largest amount of money that Brady's ever made in a single-season was in 2021 when his yearly earnings were reported at $39.4million. That year, the Bucs won the Super Bowl.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout
Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
Aaron Rodgers thinks Dolphins should consider shutting Tua Tagovailoa down for rest of season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the Miami Dolphins should consider shutting down Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered another concussion.
Look: T.J. Watt Reacts To Brother's Retirement Announcement
It sounds like this is the end of the road for J.J. Watt's NFL career. On Tuesday, the Cardinals defensive end shared a picture with his daughter Koa and wife Kealia, captioned: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur, announces transfer to Colorado
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has announced his transfer to the University of Colorado, joining his father after playing at Jackson State.
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
North Carolina man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in the street has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty and accepting a sentence of life in prison.
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow rewards his offensive line with epic Christmas gifts
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line apparently had a very Merry Christmas, courtesy of quarterback Joe Burrow, who gifted each lineman and a guest a cruise.
Phoenix police find kidnapped teen dead, continue search for armed gunmen who abducted him
Phoenix police officers are searching for two gunmen accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old who was found dead in rural Maricopa County on Dec. 27.
White House responds to Trump demanding to terminate parts of the Constitution after ‘Twitter files’ release
President Biden's White House condemned former President Trump for calling for the termination of parts of the U.S. Constitution this week. Trump faced attacks from all sides.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
