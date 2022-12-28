ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, NC

thestokesnews.com

King’s Crossing connecting community

King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
KING, NC
Mount Airy News

Pilot Mountain boil advisory in effect

Residents of Pilot Mountain are reporting issues with low and no water pressure and the town has released the following statement advising residents to boil water for one minute after service is restored. “The water consumers of the Town of Pilot Mountain are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WXII 12

Friend of kayaker who drowned at Belews Lake plans to honor him

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Authorities have identified the missing kayaker that drowned at Belews Lake this past weekend as 37-year-old Clifton William Peace of Eden. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Clifton went out hunting with a friend Friday. They said the windy conditions were probably what caused the kayak to flip. They said Peace wasn't wearing a life jacket.
BELEWS CREEK, NC
thestokesnews.com

Chick-fil-A opening soon

King residents will likely be eating more chicken in 2023. The county’s first Chick-fil-A is slated to open at 549 Main Street in the new year. “I’m excited about bringing Chick-Fil-A to King,” said operator Ross Parrish. “It’s a great community.”. Parrish has been with...
KING, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road closure in High Point after water main break

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water line break occurred in the 1800 block of South Main Street in High Point, according to police. City work crews are on scene working to repair the damage. South Main Street between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway will be closed to all...
HIGH POINT, NC
wakg.com

alamancenews.com

First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years

“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

