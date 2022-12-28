Read full article on original website
Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week. From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary. Nailah […]
thestokesnews.com
King’s Crossing connecting community
King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
Mount Airy News
Pilot Mountain boil advisory in effect
Residents of Pilot Mountain are reporting issues with low and no water pressure and the town has released the following statement advising residents to boil water for one minute after service is restored. “The water consumers of the Town of Pilot Mountain are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages...
WXII 12
thestokesnews.com
Chick-fil-A opening soon
King residents will likely be eating more chicken in 2023. The county’s first Chick-fil-A is slated to open at 549 Main Street in the new year. “I’m excited about bringing Chick-Fil-A to King,” said operator Ross Parrish. “It’s a great community.”. Parrish has been with...
Holiday decoration storage: Go for the Ziploc bags and red Solo cups
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, every kind of holiday decoration and ornament storage unit is on sale. If that isn’t where you want to spend your money, or you don’t have time to get out, try the red Solo cup and Ziploc bags!. “Keep things contained by...
WXII 12
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingam County Free Pet Adoptions Available From Animal Shelter Until December 31st, 2022
In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, adoptions at Rockingham County Animal Shelter are FREE this holiday season! Now through December 31st, you can adopt any Rockingham County cat or dog without paying any adoption fees. Location: 250 Cherokee Camp Road Reidsville, NC 27320. Hours: 1-4p.m. Monday through Saturday. For...
Photographer takes traditional Santa photos to the next level
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many families, a yearly visit with Santa is a holiday tradition. "I see it always have seen Santa Claus as a majestic character that is part of our folklore," said Larry Hersberger. Hersberger has taken Santa photos for many years. But in 2008, he took...
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses in Martinsville will donate goods and services to warming shelter
MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will donate their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need. The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church...
WXII 12
Man wins $100,000 thanks to lucky birthday gift from his favorite gal
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Randolph County man has struck it rich thanks to a very special birthday present. Charles Cagle of Asheboro who’s turning 71, received a lucky scratch-off ticket from his wife for his big special day. “I called her and told her she needed to look...
Body of missing kayaker recovered at North Carolina lake
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday. At about 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County deputies. FOX8 is told the missing kayaker found dead was […]
wakg.com
alamancenews.com
First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years
“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
WXII 12
