Eugene, OR

kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Lands Oregon Transfer Jennah Isai

PROVO, Utah – Heralded Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai is transferring to BYU. BYU announced Isai has been admitted and will be enroll in classes in January. She will be eligible to play in BYU’s first year of the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24. Isai is...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors

Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
CORVALLIS, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?

With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
EUGENE, OR
polkio.com

Offbeat Oregon History

If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
FALLS CITY, OR
kezi.com

Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him

ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
EUGENE, OR
iheart.com

Amtrak Cascades Fares Reduced

Starting Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Men’s Sober Living in west Corvallis taking applications

The nonprofit organization Crossroads Corvallis announced the planned opening on Feb. 1 of Men’s Sober Living, which will be located near Philomath Boulevard and Southwest 53rd Street in west Corvallis. The facility will have six beds available with resident interviews to be conducted on Jan. 3-4. For an application...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fallen trees have been a big problem all over Eugene with the recent intense rain and wind bringing them down. Residents of a condominium on Woodstone Place were quick to call roofing crews after a massive tree branch fell and split the roof in two. Neighbors say it happened fairly early Tuesday morning.
EUGENE, OR

