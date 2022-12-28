Read full article on original website
Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough returning to Texas Tech in 2023; Red Raiders play Ducks in Week 2
Oregon will face its former starting quarterback in 2023. Tyler Shough, who started for UO in 2020 and has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, announced he’ll be returning to the Red Raiders for his senior season. Texas Tech hosts Oregon on Sept. 9. “Based on where...
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Lands Oregon Transfer Jennah Isai
PROVO, Utah – Heralded Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai is transferring to BYU. BYU announced Isai has been admitted and will be enroll in classes in January. She will be eligible to play in BYU’s first year of the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24. Isai is...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
Bucky Irving tops 1,000 yards rushing for Oregon Ducks against North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
Bucky Irving joined the 1,000-yard club at Oregon. The Ducks running back topped the season milestone on a 66-yard touchdown run with 9:13 to go in the second quarter of the Holiday Bowl win over North Carolina Wednesday night at Petco Park. The score gave the No. 15 Ducks a...
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors
Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
polkio.com
Offbeat Oregon History
If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
kezi.com
Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him
ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
kezi.com
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
iheart.com
Amtrak Cascades Fares Reduced
Starting Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
philomathnews.com
Men’s Sober Living in west Corvallis taking applications
The nonprofit organization Crossroads Corvallis announced the planned opening on Feb. 1 of Men’s Sober Living, which will be located near Philomath Boulevard and Southwest 53rd Street in west Corvallis. The facility will have six beds available with resident interviews to be conducted on Jan. 3-4. For an application...
kezi.com
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fallen trees have been a big problem all over Eugene with the recent intense rain and wind bringing them down. Residents of a condominium on Woodstone Place were quick to call roofing crews after a massive tree branch fell and split the roof in two. Neighbors say it happened fairly early Tuesday morning.
kezi.com
Local recycling center hosting drive to recycle old Christmas lights and electronics
EUGENE, Ore. -- The holidays are winding down, and many are looking to get rid of some old holiday decorations or last-generation electronics after receiving current ones as gifts. NextStep Recycling Donation Center in Eugene is stepping up to take any unneeded electronics at the end of their service life....
