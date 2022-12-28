ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

North Daviess wins Bobcat Classic Title

By Omar Tellow
 2 days ago

ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In a matchup of two of the best teams in the state, North Daviess defeated Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 62-57 in overtime in the title game of the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic. Jaylen Mullen hit a 3 pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime. North Daviess outscored Fort Wayne 11-6 in OT to clinch the victory.

WTWO/WAWV

Robinson wins Consolation Championship

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Robinson Maroons win the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Consolation Championship with 36-34 win over Parke Heritage Thursday afternoon. Aidan Parker hits the game-winner with four seconds left.
ROBINSON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Miners win First Financial Wabash Valley Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton Miners win the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for the first time in school history. Linton beats Bloomfield, 56-44 in the championship. Joey Hart finished with 16 points for the Miners. Paul Oliver added 12 and Jackson Miller 9. Hart was named the Gary E. Fears Most Outstanding […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

TH South 62, Sullivan 52

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute South Braves knock off the Sullivan Golden Arrows, 62-52 to bring home third place at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Luke Adams finished with 26 points for the Arrows, giving him 100 over four days at the tournament.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Robinson 71, South Vermillion 60

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Robinson Maroons knock off the South Vermillion Wildcats, 71-60 as they advance to the consolation championship. Noah Gilmore finished with 19 points to lead the Maroons who will play Parke Heritage at 3pm Thursday. Brayson Shoults finished with 25 points for South Vermillion.
CLINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU Men top Evansville

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores defeated Evansville 91-63 on Thursday night. Julian Larry led the way with 21 points while Cooper Neese and Courvoisier McCauley each had 13. Jayson Kent added 11 for ISU. They improve to 10-4 and take on Valparaiso on the road on Sunday at 2 pm.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

West Vigo & North advance in consolation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Vikings defeated Northview 69-56 in a consolation game in Day 3 of the Wabash Valley Classic. Zeke Tanoos had 23 points and Jensen Turner added 13 for the Vikings. Drew Cook had 21 for Northview. In the following game Terre Haute North beat Shakamak 68-34. Ethan Scott […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
BLOOMFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton 62, Sullivan 52

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton Miners advance to the championship game with a 62-52 win over Sullivan. Joey Hart led the Miners with 25 points. Logan Webb had 16 and Braden Walters 12. Luke Adams finished with 27 points for the Arrows. Linton will play Bloomfield for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

South beats North, 62-50

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute South beats Terre Haute North 62-50 to advance to the semifinals of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Nas McNeal finished with a game-high 28 points and Zayvion Baker added 14 as the Braves beat the Patriots for the first time since 2018.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton beats West Vigo, 86-46

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton Miners advance to the semifinals with an 86-46 win over West Vigo. Logan Webb finished with 24 points. Joey Hart had 21. Zeke Tanoos added 19 for the Vikings.
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan knocks off Northview, 64-55

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Sullivan Golden Arrows beat the Northview Knights, 64-55 to advance to the semifinals of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Luke Adams finished with 29 points for the Arrows who will play Linton Wednesday night at 7pm for a spot in the championship. Drew Cook finished with 20 points […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Great turnout for day 2 at Wabash Valley Classic Tournament

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s been a big week for basketball fans in the Valley. The 23rd annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Basketball Tournament is underway. Tournament Director Ticia Wright said so far it has been a big turnout and that will financially benefit all of the school’s competing. Sixteen high school teams […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
