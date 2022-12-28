North Daviess wins Bobcat Classic Title

ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In a matchup of two of the best teams in the state, North Daviess defeated Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 62-57 in overtime in the title game of the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic. Jaylen Mullen hit a 3 pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime. North Daviess outscored Fort Wayne 11-6 in OT to clinch the victory.

