ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community

BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

ExxonMobil Beaumont conducts "operational activities requiring flaring"

BEAUMONT — The ExxonMobil Beaumont Facebook page has notified, via its social media, that its ExxonMobil Beaumont Complex is undergoing operational activities that require flaring. Flaring is a "high-temperature oxidation process used to burn combustible components," mostly hydrocarbons, of waste gases from industrial operations, according to a 2012 study...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy