ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year

From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Your Illini Nation 30-Minute Bowl Special

WCIA — Watch the Your Illini Nation 30-Minute Bowl Special as the Illini can ready to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State, Illinois’ first postseason game in Florida since 1999. Hear from head coach Bret Bielema 1-on-1, what it means for so many Illini to be playing back at home, the journey for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

BONEYARD: A look at Illinois

Mississippi State and Illinois will meet on the football field for just the third in their respective histories on Monday. The Reliaquest Bowl will be the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Illini in the post season. Both earlier meetings took place in Champaign with the two teams splitting the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday

Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Woman hit by train in Springfield dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Popular Peoria bar announces relocation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria daycare center to open in new year

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Another daycare option opens up on the south end of Peoria next month. Tuesday, the Tri-County Urban League offered an open house event for families to learn more. The kids got to make some crafts, as well. The center will start with eight kids - including...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
ATWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy