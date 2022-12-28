Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against Bethune-Cookman
Illinois basketball welcomes in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in what should be a get-right game for the Orange and Blue. The struggles have been well-documented for the Illini. There have been some chemistry issues throughout the past few games, and it all culminated with a 22-point thumping at the hands of Missouri.
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
Your Illini Nation 30-Minute Bowl Special
WCIA — Watch the Your Illini Nation 30-Minute Bowl Special as the Illini can ready to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State, Illinois’ first postseason game in Florida since 1999. Hear from head coach Bret Bielema 1-on-1, what it means for so many Illini to be playing back at home, the journey for […]
IHSA has new rules for name, image and likeness. What that means for Illinois athletes
LeBron James and Tom Brady earn far more money for endorsements than they do for playing. College players got into the action in 2021, when the NCAA allowed players to sell their name, image and likeness (NIL). Now Illinois high school players can, too. “I think it’s pretty neat for...
BONEYARD: A look at Illinois
Mississippi State and Illinois will meet on the football field for just the third in their respective histories on Monday. The Reliaquest Bowl will be the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Illini in the post season. Both earlier meetings took place in Champaign with the two teams splitting the...
Shannon leads Illinois against Bethune-Cookman following 22-point showing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points in Illinois' 93-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Fighting Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois scores 77.5 points...
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
Watch Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-8; Illinois 8-4 The Illinois Fighting Illini will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. It looks like Illinois must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory...
Peoria daycare center to open in new year
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Another daycare option opens up on the south end of Peoria next month. Tuesday, the Tri-County Urban League offered an open house event for families to learn more. The kids got to make some crafts, as well. The center will start with eight kids - including...
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
Students out after pipe bursts at IWU, won’t be reimbursed for damage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens at students at Illinois Wesleyan University will be relocated for the next semester after a water pipe broke on Christmas Eve. IWU in Bloomington has to now conduct repairs on the Gates-Fricke student apartments. This will affect 45 students who have to be relocated...
Watch Belmont vs. Bradley: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Belmont Bruins and the Bradley Braves will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Curb Event Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Everything went Belmont's way against the Samford Bulldogs last Wednesday as...
